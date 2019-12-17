Successful trade fair appearance at the SINCE in Shanghai

Tailor-made solutions for hygiene, medical, filtration and other technical applications as well as extensive product and process know-how – with these arguments Oerlikon Nonwoven made a convincing appearance at the 18th Shanghai International Nonwoven Exhibition (SINCE) that took place from December 11 to 13.

Dr. Ingo Mählmann, Head of Sales and Marketing of Oerlikon Nonwoven, was very pleased with the three lively days at the trade fair: “The many discussions showed that we are on the right track with our strategy and the further development of our technologies with regard to nonwovens. Visitors were impressed by our technology solutions for disposable nonwoven fabrics or geotextiles”. Almost all wellknown nonwoven fabric producers visited the trade fair stand of the plant manufacturer from Neumünster to find out about the advantages of spunbond, meltblown and airlaid technologies.

Overall, the nonwoven fabric team of the Oerlikon Group draws a very positive conclusion and looks back with satisfaction on the intensive and good quality discussions as well as numerous concrete inquiries from customers and prospective customers.

Extensive spunbond portfolio – always the right solution

In the field of spunbond technology, Oerlikon Nonwoven is already very broadly positioned. The production process for geotextiles made from polyester or polypropylene has been optimised. It is characterized by high production capacities and yields combined with low energy consumption.

For the production of hygiene nonwoven fabrics, Oerlikon Nonwoven offers its new QRS plant (Quality Sized Right). The webforming part of this plant is provided by Oerlikon’s Chinese engineering partner and integrated into the overall plant. The advantage for the nonwoven fabric producer: competitive solutions at an attractive price level with comparatively low investments.

Meltblown technology for even higher qualities

With Oerlikon Nonwoven’s optimized meltblown technology the production of new, unique and highly sophisticated filter media is made easy. Whether used as a stand-alone mono or bi-component plant, “plug & produce” installations in existing plants or in combination with other technologies: Oerlikon Nonwoven’s meltblown process enables already today the cost-efficient production of meltblown nonwoven fabrics with tomorrow’s quality requirements. More and more producers are opting for Oerlikon Nonwoven’s meltblown solutions, which have proven their worth many times over and are subject to constant further development.

Airlaid technology for the nonwoven fabrics of tomorrow

The production of high-quality, lightweight airlaid nonwoven fabrics at economically attractive production speeds and plant throughputs is very much in demand today. In this area, Oerlikon Nonwoven sets new standards with its patented forming process characterized by homogeneous mixing of a wide range of raw materials while simultaneously achieving high uniformity and homogeneous fibre deposition even with very thin nonwoven fabrics. The advantages of this technology become increasingly important for sustainable applications in the recycling sector: Oerlikon Nonwoven successfully commissioned two airlaid recycling plants this year alone.