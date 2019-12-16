Stäubli technology drew many Indian weavers at ITMACH India 2019

At its booth in the ITMACH weaving hall, Stäubli presented a selection of its latest products from its extensive range of textile machinery for weaving and knitting. Visitors experienced the new TIEPRO warp tying machine and saw the speed and reliability of Stäubli’s S1692 cam motion and S3260 electronic rotary dobby in action. A collection of the latest technical fabrics woven on Stäubli TF weaving systems enticed many visitors to stop in, learn more, and talk with the Stäubli team about how to best enhance their mills.

With core competencies in shedding machinery (cam motions, rotary dobbies, Jacquard machines) and weaving preparation (drawing-in, leasing and warp tying), Stäubli plays an important role in the design and quality of woven end-products. Based on over a century of experience in the traditional textile industry and its continuous R&D activities, Stäubli constantly offers new and improved high-performance systems and solutions for processing fabrics for fashion, home textiles, automotive, protection and carpet solutions, as well as highly complex technical textiles.

Stäubli strongly supports the Indian market

Locally active in the Indian market since 1947, Stäubli is a renowned player in the Indian textile industry. Customers value the local presence of the company’s sales teams and services. In order to best support customers, Stäubli India also offers in-house training for machine operators and support for customers’ production teams as part of change management. Maintenance and spare parts schemes are also locally available and highly appreciated.

Jacquard machinery for any application

During the exhibition, weavers discussed and learned more about Stäubli’s broad range of Jacquard weaving machinery, which is renowned worldwide for top reliability and very high weaving speeds. Covering virtually any application, the range includes machine formats with up to 25,600 hooks (or up to 51,200 by combining two machines) as well as Jacquard weaving harnesses for perfect coordination between the Jacquard and the weaving machine.

ITMACH India 2019 was another ideal platform for Stäubli experts and customers to discuss the benefits and potential of automation in high-speed weaving and to learn the latest details about machinery and solutions that can enhance the overall efficiency of weaving mills. The Indian mills show strong resolve to move beyond the current market difficulties and invest wisely to expand their capacities and capabilities, making the fair a successful event for Stäubli as well as its customers and partners.