Techtextil 2024: CHT Group at leading international trade fair for technical textiles and functional apparel textiles

From April 23 to 26, CHT will be presenting sustainable auxiliaries for technical textiles at Stand B11 in Hall 11.0

The CHT Group focuses on tailor-made and modern product and process solutions to optimize the performance and functionality of technical textiles. The CHT Group’s product portfolio includes water-based as well as siliconebased (e.g. LSR) finishing and coating systems that enable new innovative functionalities. And all from a single source.

Products from the TUBCOSIL range are LSR coatings that can be applied to almost all textiles and nonwovens. Thanks to their exceptional material properties, they can meet the highest technical requirements in terms of durability, mechanics, feel and appearance. TUBCOSIL products are solvent-free and therefore also interesting from an ecological point of view. The circular economy is an important part of our corporate strategy. This is also reflected in our product developments. A single-variety end product (e.g. carpets, filters, luggage nets, etc.) can be easily recycled and can therefore be returned to the material cycle. Our TUBICOAT PET line has been specially developed for single-variety materials based on polyester (PES).

TUBINGAL® RISE is CHT Group’s first textile softener made from recycled silicones. In keeping with the circular economy, “end-of-life” silicones are recycled and formulated with emulsifiers from renewable raw materials to create a new hydrophilic softener. Its product quality is identical to a silicone softener made from primary raw materials – only more sustainable. TUBINGAL® RISE is suitable for all fiber types.

Similarly, the CHT Group has developed the product ARRISTAN rAIR according to the principles of the circular economy. Here, plastic waste is converted into a high-quality textile finishing product, for example to achieve optimum moisture management in sports and activewear. Other areas of application include socks and tights in the clothing sector, filtration media and nonwovens in the technical textiles sector and cushions and curtains in the home textiles sector.

As ARRISTAN rAIR is made from recycled PET flakes, it is suitable for finishing recycled yarns and fabrics, which can then be recycled again. In addition to the positive properties already mentioned, the hydrophilizing agent ARRISTAN rAIR is characterized by its quick-drying properties in combination with excellent soil release and thermoregulation. It therefore offers optimum functionality for high-quality and durable sportswear, especially in the area of functional textiles.

POLYAVIN bPEN is CHT’s new plug-in solution to replace fossil feedstock. This takes the use of polyethylene-based products in the textile chain to the next level by using bio-based raw materials that bind carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. POLYAVIN bPEN is the first finishing agent with a carbon uptake. POLYAVIN bPEN is a versatile lubricant. The product can be used as a processing aid to reduce yarn friction, to prevent sewing damage during confection, to achieve uniform raising effects and to support compressive shrinkage during sanforizing/compacting of fabrics. POLYAVIN bPEN is also excellently suited as a performance additive to increase tear and abrasion resistance and to variate haptic effects. In combination with calandering processes, the product acts as a gloss enhancer to create high-quality surface effects.

Products from the APYROL range are flame retardants that delay the spread of flames in the event of a fire, thus giving people at risk more time to rescue or extinguish the fire or to escape. In addition to their effectiveness in the event of fire, modern flame retardants are also subject to increasingly stringent requirements in terms of environmental compatibility. This applies to everything from production and processing all the way to application. The CHT Group mainly offers antimony/halogen-free products, so-called “green” flame retardants.

Highly effective PFC-free water repellents (DWR), some with a high proportion of bio-based components, for a wide range of applications can be found in the ECOPERL product range. The suitability for various standards such as ZDHC, bluesign®, GOTS, Oeko- Tex® Standard 100 as well as a Material Health Certificate for Cradle to Cradle® are a matter of course and underline the CHT Group’s commitment to sustainability. The new PFC-free water repellent range under the name ECOPERL COAT represents a further development, especially for the requirements of waterbased coatings. Here, the experience gained from years of developing classic PFC-free water repellents and many years of experience in the field of water-based coating systems come together. The TUBICOAT PU ECO range includes bio-based coating solutions made from water-based polyurethane dispersions.