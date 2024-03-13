Techtextil 2024: Connect with the Trützschler Group in Frankfurt, Germany! 

From April 23 to 26, the Trützschler Group will be presenting its solutions at the Techtextil in Frankfurt, Germany. In hall 12.0. at booth C61, Trützschler Nonwovens will spotlight latest developments for the production of high-quality fiber-based nonwovens. Special focus will be on T-SUPREMA needle-punching lines and sustainable solutions for cellulose-based nonwovens. Techtextil 2022 was marked by the official announcement of the cooperation between Trützschler Nonwovens and Texnology. This year Trützschler is doing the next step with the inauguration of the T-SUPREMA needle-punching line in the technical center in Egelsbach. Anyone interested in textile recycling should visit Trützschler Spinning and our cooperation partner Balkan at booth C68 in hall 12.0. Visitors can also get comprehensive information on the latest Trützschler Card Clothing portfolio for the spinning and nonwovens sectors.

Pioneering nonwovens solutions

At the shared booth of Trützschler Nonwovens and the Italian company Texnology S.l.r., attendees can find in-depth information about T-SUPREMA. This concept is dedicated to achieving high product quality and system efficiency within the field of premium needle-punched nonwovens – serving as the fundamental component for applications like geotextiles, automotive textiles, filter media, and various industrial uses.

Visitors can also gain insights into the T-ONE digital working environment and its role in ensuring sustained high nonwoven quality and process efficiency. T-ONE is an essential component of the T-SUPREMA line concept but is adaptable to any fiber or polymer-based nonwoven line.

In addition, Trützschler Nonwovens will focus on its wet-laid/spunlace (WLS) and carded/pulp (CP) lines for cellulose-based biodegradable wipes. Its collaboration with Voith aims to support the development of innovative and eco-friendly WLS and CP products.

Whatever the application: For optimum nonwoven quality and process stability our cards and roller cards are equipped with high-performance card clothings. Our Trützschler Card Clothing experts will be on hand to demonstrate the comprehensive range of our solutions and services.

The T-SUPREMA needle punching line: visitors can find in-depth information about T-SUPREMA at the shared booth of Trützschler Nonwovens and the Italian company Texnology S.l.r.

Sustainable spinning preparation

The partnership with the Turkish company Balkan positions Trützschler as a pioneer in complete solutions for mechanical recycling and spinning preparation of textile waste. Visitors to Techtextil will be able to see at firsthand how Balkan’s cutting and tearing lines perfectly complement our product portfolio – and how the efficient coordination of our joint processes will make it easier for them to plan and implement spinning projects.

Our experts will share their knowledge on Balkan tearing lines as well as Trützschler blow room installations, the new Integrated Draw Frame IDF 3, and the intelligent card TC 30Ri for Recycling. The new flagship in carding converts secondary fibers from the shredded waste of textile surfaces into high-quality fiber slivers for new yarns. To realize the full potential of Trützschler’s recycling applications, customers can explore our proven Card Clothing solutions in this field.

Learn about complete solutions for the mechanical recycling and spinning preparation of textile waste from our experts.

See you in Frankfurt, Germany!

The Techtextil offers a great opportunity for people from across the textiles industry to talk to our Spinning, Nonwovens and Card Clothing experts. We are already excited to meeting you in Frankfurt, Germany, at hall 12.0., booths C68 (Spinning/Card Clothing) and C61 (Nonwovens/Card Clothing)!