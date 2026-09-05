Terrot and Setraco Safouh Tex to showcase circular knitting technology at Egypt Stitch & Tex Expo 2026

Terrot Textilmaschinen GmbH, a Germany-based textile machinery specialist and member of the Santoni China Group, will participate in the 24th Egypt Stitch & Tex Expo, taking place from September 24 to 27, 2026, at the Cairo International Conference Center (CICC) in Nasr City, Cairo.

Together with its Egyptian representative and booth host, Setraco Safouh Tex, Terrot will present the Terrot I3P 196, an open-width circular knitting machine designed to support flexible, high-quality production across sportswear, leisurewear, fashion, technical textiles, automotive applications and home textiles. The exhibition provides Setraco and Terrot with a platform to engage with manufacturers, investors and industry partners from Egypt and neighboring textile markets, including key regional production and sourcing hubs. The presentation of the I3P 196 reflects the companies‘ focus on textile innovation, production efficiency and responsive supply chains in a global textile market increasingly shaped by shorter development cycles, sustainability requirements and demand for differentiated fabrics.

High-performance platform for advanced fabric applications

The Terrot I3P 196 on display is configured with a 34-inch diameter, E24 gauge and 108 feeders. The production

example demonstrates a double-face fabric structure, illustrating the machine‘s capability to process material combinations for versatile, performance-oriented textile applications. “Egypt and the wider region continue to offer important opportunities for textile manufacturing, investment and technological development,” said Martin Vorsatz, CEO of Terrot Textilmaschinen GmbH. “Together with Setraco, we are demonstrating how advanced circular knitting technology can help manufacturers combine product versatility with efficient and reliable production.”

The I3P 196 is designed for manufacturers seeking flexibility in the development of knitted fabrics for multiple applications. Its machine concept is aimed at enabling textile producers to respond to changing customer requirements and evolving market demand.

Technology, efficiency and sustainable textiles

Across the global textile industry, manufacturers are under increasing pressure to improve resource efficiency, reduce waste and strengthen transparency throughout the textile manufacturing value chain. These developments are accelerating investment in modern machinery, digital process control, supply chain innovation and more sustainable production concepts.

Terrot’s approach to textile innovation is based on combining established circular knitting expertise with machine concepts that support efficient material utilization, consistent fabric quality and flexible production. Depending on yarn selection, fabric construction and downstream processing, circular knitting technology can contribute to the development of sustainable textiles and material solutions incorporating recycled, certified or lower-impact fibers. The transition toward circularity is also influencing product development across sportswear, fashion, technical textiles and interior applications. Demand is growing for fabrics that combine performance, durability, stretch, comfort and optimized material use.

“Sustainability in textile manufacturing is increasingly connected to operational efficiency and material intelligence,” said Thomas Fischer, Head of Application Advisory at Terrot Textilmaschinen GmbH. “Modern production technology must give manufacturers greater flexibility to work with evolving yarn concepts while supporting efficient processes and long-term resource management. This is an important foundation for circular fashion and a more circular textile economy.”

Regional market development

Egypt occupies a strategically important position connecting European, Middle Eastern and African textile markets. Its integrated textile and apparel sector, combined with proximity to major export destinations, creates opportunities for manufacturers seeking greater supply chain resilience and diversified production networks.

Through its cooperation with Setraco, Terrot strengthens its access to the Egyptian market and provides customers with local representation for commercial engagement and technical support. “Our customers are looking for production technologies that combine versatility with dependable performance,” said Ammar M. Safouh Salloum, CEO of Setraco Safouh Tex. “The I3P 196 demonstrates the type of flexibility required by manufacturers serving different application segments, from fashion and sportswear to technical textiles. Together with Terrot, we aim to support customers as they develop new fabric sample concepts and respond to changing market requirements.”

Supporting innovation across textile applications

The machine configuration presented at Egypt Stitch & Tex Expo 2026 is suitable for fabric development across a broad range of applications, including sportswear, leisurewear, fashion, technical textiles, automotive textiles and home textiles. This versatility reflects a wider trend in the global textile market toward multifunctional fabrics and diversified production portfolios. Manufacturers increasingly require machinery that can support product development across different market segments while maintaining consistent quality and competitive operating performance.

International presence and market outlook

As part of the Santoni China Group, Terrot operates within an international industrial network serving textile manufacturers across global markets. The company continues to focus on circular knitting technologies designed to address the requirements of both established and emerging textile production regions.

Aligned with the Santoni China Group theme, “Machines Evolved · Intelligence Delivered,” Terrot’s technologies form part of an integrated technology environment that extends beyond standalone machinery. Customers benefit from the interaction of mechanical engineering, material expertise and digital solutions, supporting greater transparency, efficiency and scalability across production workflows.

Participation in Egypt Stitch & Tex Expo 2026 underlines the strategic importance of direct engagement with customers and partners in international growth markets. The Cairo exhibition will provide Terrot and Setraco Safouh Tex with an opportunity to discuss investment requirements, evolving production technologies and market opportunities across Egypt and neighboring regions.

Visitors can experience the Terrot I3P 196 at the Setraco booth (Hall 4, Booth 4C2) during the 24th Egypt Stitch & Tex Expo, from 24 to 27 September 2026, at the Cairo International Conference Center (CICC), Nasr City, Cairo, Egypt.