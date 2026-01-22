Terrot Launches T-Frame Platform to Redefine Large-Diameter Circular Knitting Machine Design

Terrot Textilmaschinen GmbH has unveiled its new T-Frame, a universal machine frame platform developed for large-diameter circular knitting machines. The innovation responds directly to rising industry demands for greater flexibility, higher stability, improved ergonomics, and long-term investment protection, positioning the T-Frame as a next-generation foundation for both current and future knitting technologies.

Industry relevance and market context

Circular knitting producers globally are under increasing pressure to deliver broader fabric versatility, consistent quality, and faster changeovers—often under tighter labor availability and cost constraints. At the same time, expectations around machine safety, operator ergonomics, and sustainable production concepts continue to rise.

The T-Frame addresses these converging pressures by rethinking the machine’s structural core, enabling manufacturers to react more quickly to market shifts without compromising process reliability or productivity.

Technological core: a redesigned frame architecture

At the heart of the innovation is a newly engineered tubular steel frame, designed to withstand higher mechanical loads while enhancing precision and accessibility. Drawing on nearly three decades of large-diameter machine expertise, Terrot has completely re-architected its frame concept.

Key features include:

Intelligently welded premium-steel construction for enhanced rigidity and vibration stability

for enhanced rigidity and vibration stability One standardized frame platform supporting multiple extraction and take-down variants

supporting multiple extraction and take-down variants Integrated cable routing and centralized display positioning , eliminating external add-ons

, eliminating external add-ons Optimized component layout to improve ergonomics, accessibility, and operational safety

This modular approach reduces mechanical complexity while allowing rapid configuration changes—an increasingly critical capability for modern knitters.

Industrial benefits and business impact

The T-Frame delivers tangible advantages in industrial production environments:

Operational flexibility: A single universal frame supports multiple machine configurations

A single universal frame supports multiple machine configurations High productivity: Stable performance at industrial speeds across large diameters from 26 to 54 inches

Stable performance at industrial speeds across large diameters from Improved efficiency: Faster setup, simplified maintenance, and reduced downtime

Faster setup, simplified maintenance, and reduced downtime Enhanced safety and reliability: Fewer external attachments and reduced failure points

Fewer external attachments and reduced failure points Future readiness: Designed to accommodate upcoming machine generations, protecting capital investment

“With the T-Frame, we have focused on the foundation of machine performance,” said Michael Lau, Head of R&D at Terrot. “By rethinking the frame architecture, we deliver higher stability, easier handling, and a level of flexibility that meets current production needs while enabling future technological developments.”

Availability and next steps

The Terrot T-Frame platform is now available for large-diameter tubular circular knitting machines in multiple frame sizes and configurations. The company will present the new platform live at upcoming international trade shows, where visitors can experience firsthand how the T-Frame elevates circular knitting performance.

Strategic takeaway:

By shifting innovation focus to the machine’s structural backbone, Terrot signals a broader industry move toward modular, future-proof machinery platforms—where flexibility, safety, and long-term adaptability are becoming as critical as speed and output in competitive textile manufacturing.