FATF says Pakistan doing more: states China

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry, China and other countries would continue to provide assistance to Pakistan. The FATF would formally announce its decision regarding keeping Pakistan on grey list or not soon.

The Foreign Ministry of China commented that Pakistan efforts to curb money laundering and terror financing has been ‘recognized’ by the majority of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) members. “Pakistan has made enormous efforts in improving its CTF (Counter Terrorism Finance) regime, which has been recognized by the majority of FATF members at the latest plenary meeting in Paris. China and other countries would continue offering assistance to Pakistan in this area,” said the Chinese Ministry.

Pakistan is likely to be given further time till October to achieve full compliance with the FATF 27-point action plan and exit from the grey list. As per reports, Indian attempts to blacklist India foiled after no country supported India’s attempt to blacklist Pakistan.

The FATF members praised Pakistan for taking effective steps, as per reports, Pakistan has fully implemented 14 out of 27 points of FATF recommendations.