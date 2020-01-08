Textile exporters fear cancellation of foreign orders due to goods transporters strike

Textile exporters fear that their foreign orders might get cancelled and orders worth millions of dollars in export goods orders on stake and orders worth millions of dollars in export goods have been halted due to the ongoing countrywide goods transporters strike.

In a press conference, Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) Chairman Sohail Pasha said that textile exporters fear that huge foreign orders could be cancelled due to ongoing goods transporters strike. This would result in huge losses for exporters as well as the economy, he added.

He said that a large number of shipments which were ready to be shipped had been unable to reach seaports and ships were sailing without the goods and this had led to the exporters unable to meet the deadlines set by their foreign buyers, Pasha said. He added that if the strike of the transporters continued, exporters would have to face great losses and cancellation of important orders.

Pasha said that economic activities had halted because of this strike and if it continued, exporters would have to face disputes with clients, loss of customers and market share and, he said this would also damage Pakistan’s reputation as a reliable supplier.

PTEA office-bearers urged the federal and the provincial governments to intervene and resolve the issue of transporters immediately.