Textile exports rise in EU but production falls

The World Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends: The EU, 2019 has found that during 2018, textile and clothing exports from EU to countries outside the union rose in value and volume but the textile production fell following two years of growth.

The report said that clothing production in the EU declined for the second consecutive year to its lowest level in several years. Meanwhile, the imports of textiles and clothing into the EU increased in value and volume, showing that there was a rise in EU consumer expenditure on clothing and footwear.

The report contains statistical data, information, and insight into the textile and apparel industries in the EU. The report identifies important trends and includes information on general economic trends, textile, and clothing production in the EU, the textile and clothing trade balance, imports by supplying country, exports by the destination country, and imports and exports by EU member state.