Textile recycling’s growth is real—but the hard part is scaling “feedstock truth”

The market is expanding as waste and regulation rise, yet economics will hinge on sorting, chemistry, and consistent quality—not slogans.

A new estimate by SNS Insider puts the global textile recycling market at $6.34bn in 2025, rising to $9.94bn by 2033 (a 5.79% CAGR). In the US, it projects growth from $0.58bn (2025E) to $1.08bn by 2033 (7.96% CAGR). The narrative is familiar: fast fashion waste plus sustainability pressure is turning disposal into a supply chain.

What is changing

The report argues the centre of gravity is post-consumer waste (56.1% share), where volumes are huge but quality is chaotic. It also claims chemical recycling leads the process mix (52.14%), reflecting demand for “near-virgin” fibre regeneration—especially for polyester and blends.

Why it matters

If these shares hold, recycling stops being a charitable add-on and becomes an industrial input market. But the bottleneck is not demand; it is usable feedstock: blended fabrics, elastane contamination, dyes/finishes, and inconsistent collection systems. That is why Europe leads today (policy and infrastructure), while Asia-Pacific grows fastest (production scale and rising waste).

What happens next

Expect a bifurcation. Mechanical routes will grow where cost matters and fibre downgrading is acceptable. Chemical routes will grow where brands pay for quality and traceability—provided plants can secure steady, well-sorted inputs. In practice, the winners will be whoever controls sorting + data + offtake contracts, not whoever publishes the boldest CAGR.