US cotton acreage set to dip in 2026 as rotations win and ELS rebounds

U.S. cotton growers plan to plant 9.0m acres in 2026, down 3.2% from 2025, according to the National Cotton Council’s early-season intentions survey. Upland accounts for 8.8m acres (-3.4%), while ELS rises 14% to 161,000 acres. Assuming “normal” abandonment and yields, the NCC pegs production at roughly 12.7m bales.

What’s driving it

The NCC frames the shift as a relative-price rotation story: cotton prices were broadly flat versus last year’s survey window, soybeans firmed a bit, and corn softened—nudging acreage away from cotton in several regions.

Where it moves

Mid-South is the big pullback ( -20.6% to about 1.2m acres ).

is the big pullback ( to about ). Southeast also eases ( -4.9% ).

also eases ( ). Southwest is slightly higher ( +1.6% ), with Texas marginally up in upland acres.

is slightly higher ( ), with Texas marginally up in upland acres. Western upland declines (-7.2%).

Why this matters for textiles

A smaller U.S. crop doesn’t automatically mean tighter global cotton—stocks, Brazil/Australia output, and demand do the heavy lifting—but it raises the sensitivity of 2026 pricing to weather shocks, especially if policy-linked demand (eg, “US-origin cotton” provisions in trade deals) keeps attention on American supply.