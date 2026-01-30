Texworld NYC Winter 2026 concludes Strongly, Spotlighting Global Sourcing and AI-driven innovation

The Winter 2026 editions of Texworld New York City, Apparel Sourcing New York City, and co-located Printsource successfully concluded at the Javits Center, bringing together thousands of global textile and apparel professionals for three days of sourcing, networking, and knowledge exchange.

Global participation and sourcing breadth

Exhibitors from 18+ countries showcased products across dozens of textile and apparel categories.

Five dedicated country pavilions—Bangladesh, Taiwan, South Korea, Mexico, and Uzbekistan—underscored the shows' international reach.

First-time Apparel Sourcing exhibitor B&S Activewear highlighted the quality of attendees, noting strong recognition among visitors and calling it one of their most successful trade show experiences.

Education, innovation, and AI in focus

Educational programming remained a core strength, addressing:

Sustainability and supply-chain transparency

Digital tools and emerging technologies

Practical responses to near-term market pressures

A major highlight was the expanded Innovation Hub, which consolidated technology solutions, next-generation materials, and industry services into a central discovery space. The format helped buyers and designers better understand how digitalisation, AI, and material innovation can be applied across product development and production.

Innovation Hub exhibitor April Knit Studio described the event as a powerful platform for connecting with emerging brands and expanding internationally.

AI as a defining industry theme

According to Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles and Textile Technologies at Messe Frankfurt GmbH, the Winter 2026 edition clearly demonstrated how artificial intelligence is becoming tangible and actionable across the textile value chain. Building on this momentum, Messe Frankfurt will roll out Texpertise Focus AI as a global programme theme across more than 60 textile shows in 13 countries.

Looking ahead

The strong Winter showing sets the stage for Summer 2026 editions:

Texworld & Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles : July 21–23 at the California Market Center

: July 21–23 at the California Market Center Texworld & Apparel Sourcing New York City: July 29–31 at the Javits Center

As noted by Jennifer Bacon, Vice President of Fashion and Apparel at Messe Frankfurt Inc., the focus now is on continuing the progress seen in New York—driving innovation, global collaboration, and future-ready sourcing on both U.S. coasts.