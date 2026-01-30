Rick Stanford (VP Baldwin) talks about a new benchmark in digital spray dyeing with TexChroma

BW Converting Sets a New Benchmark in Digital Spray Dyeing with TexChroma

In an exclusive interview with TEXtalks, Rick Stanford, Vice President of Global Business Development, Textiles at BW Converting, discusses the company’s pioneering role in spray finishing, digital spray dyeing and what the industry can expect from their latest breakthrough, TexChroma™, at ITMA Asia + CITME 2025.

TEXtalks: Given the global success of TexCoat® G4, what kind of market response do you anticipate for TexChroma™?

Rick Stanford: Our Baldwin brand TexCoat® G4 has been a tremendous worldwide success for many years, and throughout that journey customers have repeatedly asked us the same question—“What about dyeing?” While TexCoat® transformed finishing, the industry has long awaited a solution that does the same for dyeing. Our Baldwin brand TexChroma™ answers that demand completely. Even before its official launch, the level of interest has been remarkable. We’re receiving inquiries daily, and customers are already asking when they can secure their first machine. The excitement surrounding TexChroma™ is unlike anything we’ve experienced in this category.

TEXtalks: What other textile finishing solutions will BW Converting showcase alongside TexChroma™ at ITMA Asia + CITME 2025?

Rick Stanford: TexChroma™ will be highlighted as our major innovation in digital spray dyeing, while TexCoat® G4 continues to lead the market in finishing. These technologies are already well-known globally, so visitors come to the booth familiar with their capabilities. Additionally, we have recently installed two TexAqua systems, which effectively replace padders for fixation. TexAqua gives customers precise control over moisture application, enabling faster processing and improved fabric quality. The response has been extremely positive, especially from mills looking to streamline operations and enhance consistency.

TEXtalks: TexCoat® G4 has been validated by Fashion for Good and the Apparel Impact Institute. What does this recognition mean for BW Converting?

Rick Stanford: It means everything to us. Being validated by respected third-party organizations carries tremendous weight. It’s one thing for us to say our technology delivers great results, but it’s completely different when independent organizations confirm it. This recognition strengthens our position in the market and reassures customers that TexCoat® G4 meets the highest standards of sustainability, efficiency, and performance.

TEXtalks: How has the response been from visitors at ITMA Asia? Were your expectations met?

Rick Stanford: Our expectations were far exceeded. From the very first day, the booth was extraordinarily busy, and by the second day we still had visitors thirty minutes after closing time. We welcomed customers from all major textile regions—Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, and many others. The discussions were high-level and focused on how our Baldwin technologies can support profitability, efficiency, and long-term partnership. The enthusiasm for adopting these innovations has been exceptional.