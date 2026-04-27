The Lab reframes fashion sustainability around care, not just consumption

The biotech fashion-care brand’s new campaign argues that extending garment life must become part of fashion’s sustainability agenda, alongside sourcing, resale, and recycling.

The Lab has launched a new campaign, “Take Care of the Things You Love,” positioning garment care as an overlooked lever in fashion sustainability. The campaign shifts attention from what consumers buy to how they maintain what they already own, arguing that durability depends not only on product quality but also on everyday care practices.

The campaign sits across The Lab’s sneaker, denim, apparel and hat-care ranges, supported by product storytelling around emotionally valuable items: saved-for sneakers, handed-down denim, favourite running gear and caps tied to personal memory. The brand’s campaign page frames the message directly: sustainability is not only about how something is made, but “how you care for it every day.”

The post-purchase gap

Fashion’s sustainability debate has largely focused on better materials, cleaner production, resale systems and waste reduction. The Lab’s argument is that this leaves a post-purchase blind spot. Even well-made garments can be pushed prematurely toward disposal if consumers over-wash, use harsh cleaning methods, or neglect basic protection.

For brands and retailers, this is commercially relevant. Product longevity increasingly affects customer trust, sustainability claims and the perceived value of premium garments. A care-led model also opens a different relationship with consumers: not only selling new products, but helping customers preserve the value of existing ones.



Biotechnology as a care proposition

The Lab positions itself around probiotic biotechnology and offers dedicated ranges for sneakers, denim, apparel and hats. Its campaign page lists specific care formats including refresh sprays, washes, wipes, protectors, deodorising products and kits across those categories.

The central claim is functional as well as emotional: better care can reduce unnecessary replacement by keeping colour, structure and appearance intact for longer. That message aligns with a wider industry shift from linear consumption toward lifetime management, where washing, refreshing, repair, protection and aftercare become part of the product’s sustainability profile.

Why the message matters

For textile and apparel companies, The Lab’s campaign highlights an underdeveloped part of circularity: the use phase. If consumers keep garments in use longer, the environmental burden per wear can fall, while brands gain a new channel for loyalty and education.

The next test is whether care becomes a measurable sustainability category rather than a lifestyle message. Brands will need clearer evidence on reduced washing intensity, extended product life and avoided replacement if garment care is to move from marketing narrative to credible sustainability strategy.