The Netherlands takes its circular-textiles pitch to Techtextil with a first national pavilion

Dutch firms are trying to turn Europe’s 2050 circularity target into near-term export advantage—by selling scalable recycling, PFAS-free performance and real-time traceability.

The Netherlands will debut its first national pavilion at Techtextil in Frankfurt (21–24 April 2026), branding itself as a European hub for circular textiles and digital innovation under the banner “NL Circular Textile Solutions, Ready for Europe”.

The pavilion is framed as a public-private coalition—bringing together innovators with Modint, Circular Textile Days and the Circular Textile Action Plan (CLICKNL)—to push Dutch circular solutions into European value chains. Exhibitors include:

SaXcell , positioning fibre-to-fibre recycling that converts discarded cotton into new cellulosic feedstock.

Lamoral Coatings , showcasing PFAS-free finishes designed to retain performance after repeated washing.

, showcasing finishes designed to retain performance after repeated washing. tex.tracer, offering automated, data-driven garment traceability to replace manual tracking.

This is industrial policy by trade fair. Dutch organisers explicitly link circularity to future earning power: the country’s textile, clothing, leather and footwear ecosystem is estimated at €24bn (about 2.4% of national income). The bet is that Europe’s tightening rules—on chemicals, waste, and product transparency—will reward suppliers that can deliver recycled inputs, safer chemistry and auditable data at scale.

Techtextil expects 1,500+ exhibitors from 49 countries and a dense mix of brands, machine builders, recyclers and traceability providers—exactly the network needed to scale pilots into contracts. The Dutch play is to make one association stick in buyers’ minds: when Europe thinks circular textiles, it should think “NL”.