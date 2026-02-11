The new RE 6 EL from KARL MAYER shows what it can do

KARL MAYER’s new RE 6 EL from KARL MAYER brings a breath of fresh air to the raschel fabric production. The latest samples from the textile product development department of this innovative textile machine manufacturer demonstrate the extensive design possibilities on offer.

A series of fine filet articles showcases lace looks in Jacquard style, including a version with sequential patterning. To produce the lightweight fabrics, the two front guide lay bars worked fine hole designs through the EL pattern drive, while GB 3 and GB 4 jointly produced a ground from powernet or variants thereof. The two GBs at the back were threaded with heavy elastane.

A dense fabric with a power net look combines a pleasant, subtly grainy feel with high modulus in both the longitudinal and transverse directions, making it perfect for use in shapewear and corsetry. Its exceptional stretch properties are based on two-needle-overlap and a high proportion of elastane with different elongations, threaded in GB 3 to GB 6. For a second family of patterns, a two-needle-overlap was used, but unusually, with filet threading. The result was a fine, open structure with extremely high width stretch and – thanks to symmetrical counterlapping – a remarkably regular fabric appearance.

A third family of patterns was produced, providing a more delicate appearance, more suited to elastomeric underwear products, with a geometric pattern on a filigree net base. The articles were manufactured with a power net setup and a GB 1 and GB 2 threading of 1 in, 63 out. The long shogging distances of the guide bars and the low number of threads resulted in a very thin, lightweight fabric.

All items were a mix of semi-dull Nylon (DTY) and elastane.