Perfect quality through collaboration: Machinery from Trützschler, Toyota and Murata at Zirve Tekstil

In today’s textile industry, excellence is not achieved by chance – it’s the result of deliberate decisions, technical expertise, and the courage to go beyond conventional paths. The Turkish company Zirve Tekstil has done just that: by combining the best technologies from Trützschler, Toyota and Murata, they’ve created a production setup that delivers outstanding yarn quality – recognized worldwide.

A strategic choice for excellence

“We knew a one-brand setup might be easier,” says Erhan Tenekeci, the company’s General Manager. “But our goal was to stay competitive, which meant choosing the best in every category, Trützschler for fiber and spinning preparation, Toyota for roving and ring spinning frames and Murata for winding.”

Perfect quality from the start

Excellent quality in yarn manufacturing starts with spinning preparation. The Trützschler bale opener BO-P, for example, gently opens the fibers and ensures best possible blending from the start. The Pre-Cleaner CL-X outperforms the competition with its outstanding cleaning efficiency while significantly reducing the loss of good fibers. All in all, Trützschler’s blow room solutions lay the foundation for consistent quality and economy in yarn manufacture.

The intelligent card TC 19i, equipped with SUPERTIP wires from Trützschler Card Clothing, contributes further to unmatched sliver quality through the automatic gap optimizer T-GO, which is only available from Trützschler. The card also features WASTECONTROL, which prevents any unnecessary fiber loss. In the combing stage, the TCO 21 Comber stands out with its dual-drive technology and automatic piecing optimization, delivering uniform quality across all eight heads – even at high speeds. It also enables top quality at low noise levels. Together with the high-performance draw frames TD 9T and TD 10, these Trützschler spinning preparation machines form a tightly integrated system that transforms raw cotton into a perfectly prepared sliver, thus creating the basis for further processing.

In the roving stage, four Toyota FL200 Roving Frames ensure high-quality rovings even at low twist levels – a key factor for downstream performance. Twelve Toyota RX300 Ring Spinning Frames provide exceptional stability and precise spinning geometry. As Erhan Tenekeci, General Manager of Zirve Tekstil, explains: “Despite being limited to 1824 spindles, Toyota’s compact ring machines produce more and higher-quality yarn than even the longest machines of competitors. Their performance, combined with low maintenance and high adaptability, gives us a clear edge.”

The final step is handled by the Muratec FPRO EX Automatic Winder, seamlessly connected via Coner Link. This setup ensures smooth yarn transfer, minimal contamination, and consistently high winding quality – completing a process chain where every detail is aligned for excellence.

Quality that speaks for itself

The mill produces 18.5 tons of premium combed ring yarn daily in counts of Ne 20, 24, and 30, primarily for knitting applications. Although the focus lies on utilizing locally grown cotton, which typically comes with greater variability in fiber properties, the mill successfully produces yarns that are in high demand both in local markets with stringent quality requirements and in international export markets.

This commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed: Pinter, the provider of the OptiFil system, has recognized the mill for achieving the highest efficiency among its Turkish benchmarking network with the lowest yarn breakages – a clear indicator of outstanding fiber preparation. This achievement is a testament to the effectiveness of combining top-tier machinery from Trützschler, Toyota, and Murata.

Collaboration without compromise – The best of all worlds

This project proves that integrating machines from different manufacturers can be done – and done well. The planning phase was smooth and collaborative, with all partners working hand in hand. The result: a production line that is more than the sum of its parts, with each machine contributing to one shared goal: perfect yarn quality.

It’s a powerful example of what’s possible when openness, technical excellence, and strategic thinking come together. By selecting the best solution for each step – regardless of brand – the mill has set a benchmark for modern spinning. “The best from every machine, for the best from every fiber.”