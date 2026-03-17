Thermore turns textile waste into insulation with Ecodown Fibers T2T

The Italian padding specialist is pushing thermal insulation beyond recycled bottles and into textile-to-textile circularity—where waste becomes a performance input, not a compromise.

Thermore has launched Ecodown Fibers T2T, a new free-fibre insulation made from 100% recycled polyester, combining 80% post-industrial textile waste with 20% post-consumer PET bottles. The move matters because insulation has long relied on recycled plastics, but far less on recovered textile waste itself.

The product is designed to convert polyester waste from the textile supply chain into high-loft thermal insulation for fashion and sportswear. Thermore says the material can be blown into baffles, inserted into panels or applied by hand, while maintaining softness, stability and resistance to clumping over time. In other words, it aims to deliver circularity without the usual quality penalty associated with downcycling.

This is the more significant part. Textile circularity often stalls at fibre recovery because recycled outputs struggle to match the performance of virgin materials. By using textile waste in a value-added insulation product, Thermore is trying to show that circularity can be commercially useful, not merely symbolic. The product’s GRS, Bluesign and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certifications also reflect how sustainability claims increasingly need technical proof.

Thermore’s challenge now is scale. If Ecodown Fibers T2T performs consistently in commercial garments, it could help shift insulation sourcing toward textile-derived feedstocks. That would move the market one step closer to a circular system where warmth begins with waste.