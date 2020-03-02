TRA wants better regulation on textiles dumped abroad

The Textile Recycling Association (TRA) has called for “better regulation” on textiles being dumped abroad, especially in Ghana following an ITV report that showed several tonnes of textile waste dumped in the country.

ITV News published a report on February 18, which highlighted a 30-foot high ‘waste mountain’ in Ghana made up of clothes which had been imported, many of which were ending up in the sea too.

Ghana is one of the largest markets for UK’s second hand clothes, much of which goes to market stalls. However, the report featured many venders who said that a large proportion of the imported lot was unsellable.

Shipments

In a statement on its website, the TRA said: “The Textile Recycling Association is restating its position that there must be better regulation of the sector and existing regulation around the exports of used clothing need to be enforced more robustly. There should be no waste in any shipments of used clothing destined directly for sale into African retail markets.”

Contamination

Textile recyclers in the UK have long been saying that contamination levels have been rising in the UK, as well as the quality of clothing falling. This comes as regulation is incoming as part of the EU’s Circular Economy Package which mandates the separate collection of textiles by 2025.

However, the TRA says that sorting operations which take place within Europe are effective at removing waste from clothes, and greater regulation is required to clamp down on those operating “outside the system.”

‘Crucial’

TRA Director Alan Wheeler said, “ITN’s coverage highlights how crucial the used clothing industry is for the economy of Ghana, the main market in Accra employs 30,000 people alone.” He added, “It also stated the importance for people in the UK to continue donating their used clothing to charity shops, textiles banks and other reputable outlets. The environmental and social benefits of supporting the industry are huge and it has a vital role in tackling climate change and helping the UK meet its obligation.