Trend Space to focus on materials and colours at Texworld Paris

The artistic directors of Texworld Paris will set up a trends area at the event from 10th to 13th of February, 2020. Developed as an inspirational notebook – materials and colours – the Setback Trendbook will irrigate the Trends Forum space located in the heart of Fairyland for Fashion.

The inspiring and artistic creations will focus on four major movements: breathing, contemplation, abnegation and evolution



Respiration:

This theme focuses on mobility and being ready for action.



Abnegation:

This theme focuses on craftsmanship and work and the concentration that goes with it.



Contemplation:

This theme focuses on balance, simplicity, and perfection.



Évolution:

This is a vision of tomorrow. An environment of humility.

The Trends Forum of the fair will be divided into four large distinct areas, in order to provide the most concrete reflection of these inspirations. Each area will illustrate one of these creative themes for 2021. A fifth area will be structured around a unifying Sustainable theme.