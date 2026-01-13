Trevira CS® Brings “WE CARE” to Heimtextil 2026, Blending Flame Safety, Sustainability, and Social Impact

Indorama Ventures is set to make a strong statement at Heimtextil 2026 (January 13–16, Frankfurt) with its Trevira CS® brand, unveiling a powerful, experience-driven campaign under the theme “WE CARE.”
The initiative reframes the traditional trade fair presence into a hands-on, community-oriented, and sustainability-led engagement, reinforcing Trevira CS®’s positioning in flame-retardant textiles for home and contract interiors.
“WE CARE”: Beyond a Booth, Toward Meaningful Engagement
At the Trevira CS Joint Booth (Hall 3.1, Stand G95), the focus shifts from static displays to active participation:
- Sensory experience: Visitors are invited to touch, feel, and work with Trevira CS® fabrics, deepening understanding of drape, weight, texture, and performance.
- Craftsmanship in action: Donated Trevira CS® fabrics are transformed into pillowcases in collaboration with hum Kissen (Germany), a long-standing advocate of sustainable, locally made cushion design.
- Hands-on interaction: Guests stuff the pillowcases using permanently flame-retardant fibers supplied by Indorama Ventures—experiencing material quality while engaging in craft.
Social Impact: From Trade Fair to Community
All cushions produced during Heimtextil 2026 will be donated to Lions Club Wiesbaden, supporting two local initiatives:
- “Herzenswärme” (Warmth of the Heart)
- IFB – Inclusion.Support.Care, focused on children with disabilities
All donated Trevira CS® fabrics are certified OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 (Class I & II), reinforcing safety and responsibility.
Innovation on Display
The Trevira CS Joint Booth will also showcase:
- Inherently flame-retardant yarns, woven and knitted fabrics, curtains, upholstery, and interior solar shading
- Information galleries detailing brand standards, trademark testing, application areas, and future material pathways
A broad network of European textile partners will exhibit alongside Trevira CS®, underlining the ecosystem approach behind the brand.
deja™: Sustainability Through Circular Materials
Indorama Ventures will additionally introduce deja™, a new brand family of fibers, yarns, and technical fabrics made from recycled materials.
Key value proposition:
- Lower CO₂ footprint
- Reduced environmental impact
- Virgin-like performance
Applications span home textiles, apparel, and automotive interiors, positioning deja™ as a scalable circular-material solution.
Why It Matters
Trevira CS®’s “WE CARE” campaign reflects a broader industry shift:
- From product claims to lived experience
- From sustainability messaging to measurable action
- From trade marketing to community contribution
At a time when transparency, safety, and social responsibility are becoming decisive differentiators, Trevira CS® is using Heimtextil 2026 to demonstrate that fire safety, sustainability, and human impact can coexist—by design, not by compromise.