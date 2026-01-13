Trevira CS® Brings “WE CARE” to Heimtextil 2026, Blending Flame Safety, Sustainability, and Social Impact

Indorama Ventures is set to make a strong statement at Heimtextil 2026 (January 13–16, Frankfurt) with its Trevira CS® brand, unveiling a powerful, experience-driven campaign under the theme “WE CARE.”

The initiative reframes the traditional trade fair presence into a hands-on, community-oriented, and sustainability-led engagement, reinforcing Trevira CS®’s positioning in flame-retardant textiles for home and contract interiors.

“WE CARE”: Beyond a Booth, Toward Meaningful Engagement

At the Trevira CS Joint Booth (Hall 3.1, Stand G95), the focus shifts from static displays to active participation:

Sensory experience: Visitors are invited to touch, feel, and work with Trevira CS® fabrics, deepening understanding of drape, weight, texture, and performance.

Craftsmanship in action: Donated Trevira CS® fabrics are transformed into pillowcases in collaboration with hum Kissen (Germany) , a long-standing advocate of sustainable, locally made cushion design.

Hands-on interaction: Guests stuff the pillowcases using permanently flame-retardant fibers supplied by Indorama Ventures—experiencing material quality while engaging in craft.

Social Impact: From Trade Fair to Community

All cushions produced during Heimtextil 2026 will be donated to Lions Club Wiesbaden, supporting two local initiatives:

“Herzenswärme” (Warmth of the Heart)

IFB – Inclusion.Support.Care, focused on children with disabilities

All donated Trevira CS® fabrics are certified OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 (Class I & II), reinforcing safety and responsibility.

Innovation on Display

The Trevira CS Joint Booth will also showcase:

Inherently flame-retardant yarns, woven and knitted fabrics , curtains, upholstery, and interior solar shading

Information galleries detailing brand standards, trademark testing, application areas, and future material pathways

A broad network of European textile partners will exhibit alongside Trevira CS®, underlining the ecosystem approach behind the brand.

deja™: Sustainability Through Circular Materials

Indorama Ventures will additionally introduce deja™, a new brand family of fibers, yarns, and technical fabrics made from recycled materials.

Key value proposition:

Lower CO₂ footprint

Reduced environmental impact

Virgin-like performance

Applications span home textiles, apparel, and automotive interiors, positioning deja™ as a scalable circular-material solution.

Why It Matters

Trevira CS®’s “WE CARE” campaign reflects a broader industry shift:

From product claims to lived experience

From sustainability messaging to measurable action

From trade marketing to community contribution

At a time when transparency, safety, and social responsibility are becoming decisive differentiators, Trevira CS® is using Heimtextil 2026 to demonstrate that fire safety, sustainability, and human impact can coexist—by design, not by compromise.