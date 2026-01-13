Techtextil North America Opens 2026 Innovation Awards, Spotlighting Breakthroughs in Technical Textiles, Digitalization, and AI

Techtextil North America has officially opened submissions for its 2026 Innovation Awards, inviting exhibitors to showcase cutting-edge advancements shaping the future of technical textiles and nonwovens.

The awards will be presented during Techtextil North America 2026, scheduled for August 4–6, 2026, at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Award Categories

The Innovation Awards recognize excellence across the full spectrum of the technical textiles value chain, with categories including:

New Concept

New Material

New Application

New Product

New Chemicals & Dyes

New Recycled Materials & Recycling Technologies

New Production Technology, Digitalization & AI Solutions

These categories reflect the industry’s accelerating focus on performance materials, circularity, advanced manufacturing, and artificial intelligence.

Industry Perspective

Kristy Meade, Vice President of Technical Textiles & Technology Shows at Messe Frankfurt, emphasized the strategic role of innovation in the sector:

“We look forward to celebrating the exhibitors whose advancements are elevating performance and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible across the technical textiles and nonwovens community.”

Selection Process

Submissions will be evaluated by an independent jury of industry experts

Award winners will be announced onsite during Techtextil North America 2026

Only exhibitors at the show are eligible to apply

Why This Matters

The Innovation Awards signal where the industry is heading:

AI-driven production and quality systems moving into mainstream adoption

moving into mainstream adoption Recycled materials and circular technologies becoming competitive differentiators

becoming competitive differentiators High-performance applications expanding across mobility, construction, medical, and industrial uses

For exhibitors, the awards offer global visibility, technical credibility, and direct engagement with decision-makers across the advanced textiles ecosystem.

How to Apply

Applications and detailed criteria are available at the official Innovation Awards page hosted by Techtextil North America.

As technical textiles increasingly define the future of manufacturing, infrastructure, and sustainability, the 2026 Innovation Awards will serve as a benchmark for where real, deployable innovation is happening.