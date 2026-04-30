Trützschler’s groundbreaking advancements in fibre processing technologies at ITM 2026 in Istanbul

From June 9 to 13, the Trützschler Group will present its latest machinery, service expertise, and digital solutions at ITM 2026 in Istanbul, Türkiye. Visitors are invited to explore innovations in Spinning, Card Clothing, and Nonwovens in Hall 7, Booth 714A at the Tüyap Fair Convention and Congress Center. Experience modern fiber processing with Trützschler and visit their booth!

Trützschler Spinning

Trützschler Spinning will focus on technologies that enable highly efficient, stable, and resource-saving spinning preparation, with a strong emphasis on automation and direct spinning. At the heart of our booth, visitors will experience Trützschler’s latest automation highlight: T-CAN – a smart system that intelligently combines self-driving cans with AGV technology and an intuitive software interface. In this way, T-CAN significantly reduces manual handling. The result is lower operational costs, minimized downtime, as well as consistent and reliable material allocation. Developed in response to rising labor costs and increasing labor shortages in the global textile industry, T-CAN represents a key step towards more automated, efficient, and future-ready spinning mills.

A further highlight is the combination of the next-generation card TC 30i and the integrated draw frame IDF 3, which together form a perfect match for direct spinning. The TC 30i achieves up to 40% higher productivity, while maintaining or even improving yarn quality. Its intelligent feature, T-GO enables extremely precise carding gap settings far beyond what is achievable manually. The only proven automatic gap optimizer has successfully demonstrated its value in several thousand customer operations worldwide. The IDF 3 provides a shortened spinning preparation process for rotor and airjet applications without compromising on quality. It is highly valued for its user-friendly operation. A new can changing system increases card efficiency by up to 3%, while advanced measuring devices support more homogeneous slivers and improved yarn quality.

The powerful combination of TC 30i and IDF 3 delivers high productivity, stable yarn parameters, and efficient processing of blends with high short fiber content or recycled materials.

Experts will also be available to discuss Trützschler’s latest advancement in combing technology: the TCO 21XL. This innovation increases productivity by about 50% because it operates twelve heads instead of a typical eight-head setup, while delivering the same excellent sliver quality and, at the same time, requiring less energy per head. Equipped with the COUNT CONTROL function, the TCO 21XL further enhances quality assurance in the combing process. The result is a permanently constant sliver count for first-class yarn quality.

Beyond machinery, service and digital solutions will complete our presence at the fair. With local service and technology support teams, local spare parts and wire stocks and Trützschler repair stations, customers can rely on fast assistance and minimized downtime in Türkiye and globally. Their service team will present possibilities to upgrade existing machinery and the latest service tools. In addition, visitors can explore MyMill, Trützschler’s cloud‑based platform for monitoring and optimizing spinning mill operations. MyMill is one of several digital services available via the My Trützschler platform, which serves as the central digital access point for Trützschler customers. My Trützschler bundles all digital services in one place and provides seamless access to applications such as MyMill, Training and Spare Parts Shop, offering valuable insights and support across the entire Trützschler ecosystem.

Trützschler Card Clothing

At ITM 2026, Trützschler Card Clothing (TCC) will unveil a new flat top, designed for spinning mills that aim for reliability and long-term performance in modern spinning preparation. Engineered for robustness and durability, this innovation is designed to support consistent performance over an extended service life. Fully recyclable and seamlessly compatible with Trützschler’s intelligent carding systems, the new flat top reflects TCC’s commitment to durability, efficiency, and sustainable design in card clothing.

Trützschler Nonwovens

With the T-SUPREMA needle-punching concept, successfully implemented with Texnology, Trützschler Nonwovens targets producers of technical nonwovens with flexible, proven solutions for geotextiles, filter media and other durable applications. The concept is complemented by the new NC-Xe card, a fit-for-purpose and cost-efficient solution that meets strong demand from cost-conscious investors while delivering proven Trützschler product and process quality.

Another focus is Trützschler Nonwovens’ proven carding technology for supersoft air-through bonded (ATB) hygiene nonwovens. With special designs, tailored configurations and dedicated component executions, the NC-X card reliably processes the finest bicomponent microfibers down to 0.4 denier. This enables the formation of highly voluminous, uniform and exceptionally soft webs, ideally suited for high-quality diaper backsheet and topsheet applications.

Globally proven Carded/Pulp and Wet‑Laid/Spunlace line solutions for the production of lightweight nonwovens for disposable wipes and moist toilet tissue complete the Trützschler Nonwovens portfolio.

Connect with the Trützschler team in Istanbul!

Whether it’s advanced spinning preparation with T-CAN, TC 30i, IDF 3, and TCO 21XL, a powerful new card clothing innovation, or future-oriented nonwoven technologies – ITM 2026 brings all of our key innovations together. Their experts are looking forward to welcoming visitors at Hall 7, Booth 714A. Together, to take your fiber processing performance to the next level – boosting productivity, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.