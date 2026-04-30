CHT Group’s two new shades expand the BEZAKTIV S-W range

BEZAKTIV Fuchsia S-W and BEZAKTIV Midnight Blue S-W combine design flexibility with high process reliability.

With BEZAKTIV Fuchsia S-W and BEZAKTIV Midnight Blue S-W, the BEZAKTIV S-W range is being expanded to include two new reactive dyes. These two new additions build on the proven properties of the range and specifically complement it with additional color shades while maintaining the same high level of reliability in reactive dyeing.

The new dyes are characterized by very high multiple wash fastness, contributing to long-lasting, stable color results. Even after numerous wash cycles, the textiles retain their fresh appearance. Excellent combinability, combined with low sensitivity to process variations, ensures high reproducibility and reliable right-first-time performance.

This increases process reliability and supports stable production output. Another advantage lies in the expanded color spectrum, which opens up additional shades, thus offering greater creative freedom. In addition, very high light fastness ensures brilliant and stable colors even under intense use. The new dyes are metal-free and comply with DIN EN ISO 14362-1:2007-05 with regard to para-chloroaniline and other arylamines.

The expanded color spectrum is purposefully complemented by two new dyes:

• BEZAKTIV Fuchsia S-W for light pink to medium red shades.

• BEZAKTIV Midnight Blue S-W for medium to deep bluish shades.