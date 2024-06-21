Unleashing creativity with Wilcom’s 3D puff embroidery webinar

Wilcom provides the ultimate embroidery software for professional digitizers, embroidery shops, industry educators, apparel decorators and hobbyists. From intricate designs to large-scale operations, Wilcom is the definitive choice for embroidery precision and creativity. Experience the best in embroidery with Wilcom.

Explore the Art of 3D Puff Embroidery in an Exclusive Webinar

Join renowned experts Brenden Prazner, Wilcom’s Chief Product Officer, and Justin Armenta from JA Digitizing Studios and The Embroidery Nerd, as they unravel the secrets of 3D Puff Embroidery in an upcoming webinar.

What to Expect:

– Discover the fundamentals of 3D Puff Embroidery and its diverse applications.

– Gain insights into selecting the right materials and tools to enhance your designs.

– Receive step-by-step guidance on crafting captivating 3D puff designs.

– Learn troubleshooting techniques to achieve flawless results.



Date: Thursday, 11 July 2024

Time: 11am Pacific Time (GMT-7)

Duration: 1 Hour

Can’t make it live? The session will be recorded for on-demand viewing.



Don’t miss out on this opportunity to transform your embroidery creations into eye-catching masterpieces. Reserve your spot now and embark on a journey to create impactful designs with confidence!

