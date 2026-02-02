US apparel imports: India hit hard as Vietnam pulls further ahead

U.S. imports of textiles and apparel from India fell sharply by 31.4% year-on-year in November 2025, marking one of the steepest monthly declines among major sourcing countries and underscoring growing stress on Indian exporters in the U.S. market.
Key Takeaways
- India:
- –31.4% YoY in November 2025
- Despite the sharp monthly drop, cumulative imports from January–November 2025 were up just 2.3%, indicating stagnation rather than collapse—but still far behind peers.
- Vietnam (clear winner):
- +12.2% YoY in November
- +12.4% cumulative growth (Jan–Nov 2025)
- Consistent double-digit gains throughout 2025 (notably April–June), reinforcing Vietnam’s position as the preferred U.S. sourcing hub.
- Bangladesh:
- –14.5% YoY in November, reflecting short-term pressure
- Still achieved +12.1% cumulative growth over Jan–Nov, showing underlying resilience.
- China:
- –48.5% YoY in November
- –31.0% cumulative decline, confirming deep structural contraction in U.S. sourcing from China.
What This Signals
- India is losing momentum in the U.S. at a time when sourcing decisions are increasingly driven by tariff risk management, speed, and reliability.
- Vietnam continues to absorb diverted volumes, benefiting from trade stability, strong FTA positioning, and buyer confidence.
- Bangladesh’s volatility masks strength—short-term dips aside, it is still gaining share over the year.
- China’s decline is structural, not cyclical, reflecting long-term decoupling and diversification by U.S. buyers.
The November data highlights a reordering of U.S. sourcing priorities:
- Vietnam is the primary growth engine
- Bangladesh as a resilient volume player
- India is increasingly squeezed between cost pressures, tariffs, and competition
- China is rapidly losing relevance in apparel imports
If you want, I can next:
- Break this down by product category (knits vs wovens)
- Link it to tariff policy and U.S. trade actions
- Compare India vs Vietnam cost-structure and lead-time dynamics