US apparel imports: India hit hard as Vietnam pulls further ahead

U.S. imports of textiles and apparel from India fell sharply by 31.4% year-on-year in November 2025, marking one of the steepest monthly declines among major sourcing countries and underscoring growing stress on Indian exporters in the U.S. market.

Key Takeaways

India: –31.4% YoY in November 2025 Despite the sharp monthly drop, cumulative imports from January–November 2025 were up just 2.3% , indicating stagnation rather than collapse—but still far behind peers.

Vietnam (clear winner): +12.2% YoY in November +12.4% cumulative growth (Jan–Nov 2025) Consistent double-digit gains throughout 2025 (notably April–June), reinforcing Vietnam’s position as the preferred U.S. sourcing hub .

Bangladesh: –14.5% YoY in November , reflecting short-term pressure Still achieved +12.1% cumulative growth over Jan–Nov, showing underlying resilience.

China: –48.5% YoY in November –31.0% cumulative decline , confirming deep structural contraction in U.S. sourcing from China.



What This Signals

India is losing momentum in the U.S. at a time when sourcing decisions are increasingly driven by tariff risk management, speed, and reliability.

Vietnam continues to absorb diverted volumes, benefiting from trade stability, strong FTA positioning, and buyer confidence.

Bangladesh's volatility masks strength—short-term dips aside, it is still gaining share over the year.

China's decline is structural, not cyclical, reflecting long-term decoupling and diversification by U.S. buyers.

The November data highlights a reordering of U.S. sourcing priorities:

Vietnam is the primary growth engine

Bangladesh as a resilient volume player

India is increasingly squeezed between cost pressures, tariffs, and competition

China is rapidly losing relevance in apparel imports

