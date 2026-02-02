20 C
US apparel imports: India hit hard as Vietnam pulls further ahead

BusinessApparel

U.S. imports of textiles and apparel from India fell sharply by 31.4% year-on-year in November 2025, marking one of the steepest monthly declines among major sourcing countries and underscoring growing stress on Indian exporters in the U.S. market.

Key Takeaways

  • India:
    • –31.4% YoY in November 2025
    • Despite the sharp monthly drop, cumulative imports from January–November 2025 were up just 2.3%, indicating stagnation rather than collapse—but still far behind peers.
  • Vietnam (clear winner):
    • +12.2% YoY in November
    • +12.4% cumulative growth (Jan–Nov 2025)
    • Consistent double-digit gains throughout 2025 (notably April–June), reinforcing Vietnam’s position as the preferred U.S. sourcing hub.
  • Bangladesh:
    • –14.5% YoY in November, reflecting short-term pressure
    • Still achieved +12.1% cumulative growth over Jan–Nov, showing underlying resilience.
  • China:
    • –48.5% YoY in November
    • –31.0% cumulative decline, confirming deep structural contraction in U.S. sourcing from China.

What This Signals

  • India is losing momentum in the U.S. at a time when sourcing decisions are increasingly driven by tariff risk management, speed, and reliability.
  • Vietnam continues to absorb diverted volumes, benefiting from trade stability, strong FTA positioning, and buyer confidence.
  • Bangladesh’s volatility masks strength—short-term dips aside, it is still gaining share over the year.
  • China’s decline is structural, not cyclical, reflecting long-term decoupling and diversification by U.S. buyers.

 The November data highlights a reordering of U.S. sourcing priorities:

  • Vietnam is the primary growth engine
  • Bangladesh as a resilient volume player
  • India is increasingly squeezed between cost pressures, tariffs, and competition
  • China is rapidly losing relevance in apparel imports

If you want, I can next:

  • Break this down by product category (knits vs wovens)
  • Link it to tariff policy and U.S. trade actions
  • Compare India vs Vietnam cost-structure and lead-time dynamics

 

