US sanctions Turkish textile supplier over cotton linter shipments linked to Iran missile network

The designation shows how even a textile-sector input can become strategically sensitive when it feeds into dual-use chemical supply chains.

The United States has sanctioned an Istanbul-based textile trading company, Emti Fiber Textile Import Export Trade Limited Company, alleging that it supported Iran’s ballistic missile supply chain through repeated shipments of cotton linters to an Iranian buyer already tied to missile procurement. The designation was announced by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on April 21 and places the Turkish company under Executive Order 13382, Washington’s framework for targeting proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

According to Treasury, Emti Fiber Textile completed “hundreds of shipments” of cotton linters to Iran-based Pardisan Rezvan Shargh. Treasury said the material is used to produce nitrocellulose, a critical input for solid-fuel rocket motors, which are widely used in ballistic missile systems. That is what turned an otherwise conventional textile-related commodity into a sanctions issue with national-security implications.

The Iranian counterparty was already on Washington’s radar. Treasury had previously identified Pardisan Rezvan Shargh and linked individuals as part of Iran’s missile procurement apparatus, including ties to entities involved in propellant and related materials. The April action therefore appears to be part of a broader campaign to disrupt upstream procurement routes rather than simply punish a single trading transaction.

OFAC’s sanctions listing identifies Emti Fiber Textile as based in Esenyurt, Istanbul, and says the company was established on October 31, 2023. As with other SDN designations, any property or interests in property under U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from dealing with the company. The listing also notes secondary-sanctions risk, raising the compliance stakes for non-U.S. counterparties as well.

For textile and trading companies, the case is a reminder that sanctions exposure is no longer confined to obviously military goods. Inputs such as cotton linters can sit inside ordinary commercial channels yet still trigger enforcement when regulators conclude they feed dual-use or weapons-related production. The next issue for regional traders and suppliers will be whether banks, insurers and logistics providers tighten screening around cotton linter flows to Iran and adjacent markets.