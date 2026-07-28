US textile industry warns new tariff quotas could undermine domestic mills

Tariff relief for four Asian apparel suppliers is tied to purchases of US cotton or textile inputs, raising concern that exporters could qualify through raw fibre purchases while competing against American yarn and fabric producers.

US textile organisations have warned that a new tariff mechanism intended to promote American inputs may instead increase competitive pressure on domestic textile manufacturers.

The Trump administration’s final Section 301 action establishes three-year tariff-rate quotas for specified textile and apparel imports from Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia. Qualifying shipments will receive relief from the new 10% forced-labour tariff when linked to those countries’ purchases of US cotton and textile inputs.

Cotton clause creates the dispute

The National Council of Textile Organizations supports stronger forced-labour enforcement but argues that the mechanism’s inclusion of both cotton and manufactured textile inputs creates an unintended weakness.

Exporting countries may potentially earn preferential apparel access by buying US raw cotton without purchasing equivalent volumes of American yarns, fabrics or other processed materials. This could stimulate agricultural exports while allowing Asian mills to convert the fibre locally and ship finished garments back to the US under reduced tariffs.

NCTO therefore fears that the mechanism may increase imports competing with US spinners, weavers and knitters rather than reinforcing the Western Hemisphere’s yarn-forward supply chain. The organisation says the domestic textile sector employs 453,000 workers and has lost 41 plants in slightly more than two years.

Four exporters gain a sourcing advantage

The selected countries already face the lower 10% Section 301 rate, compared with 12.5% for most other investigated economies. Once the quotas become operational, eligible shipments could enter free of that additional duty.

Vietnam, China and India are excluded from the quota mechanism, giving the four beneficiaries a potential advantage in US apparel sourcing. The broader tariff action covers trading partners responsible for 99.4% of US imports and took effect on July 24, 2026.

Implementation will determine the impact

Critical details remain unresolved, including quota volumes, product coverage, input-purchase ratios, origin verification and whether raw cotton and value-added textiles receive equal credit.

The decisive policy test will be whether final rules reward US-made yarn and fabric—not merely US-grown fibre. Without stronger safeguards, the mechanism could increase cotton exports while weakening the domestic manufacturing capacity that the tariff policy is intended to protect.