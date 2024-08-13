US textiles and apparel exports see 3.1% decline in 2024, totaling $11.5 billion

The United States saw a 3.1% drop in textiles and apparel exports during the first half of 2024, with total exports amounting to $11.5 billion. This decline highlights the challenges the industry faces as it contends with global economic uncertainties, increased competition, and shifting market dynamics.

Several factors have contributed to this downturn, including rising production costs driven by higher labor and raw material expenses. Additionally, the global supply chain disruptions and fluctuating consumer preferences, especially in key export markets, have made it difficult for U.S. manufacturers to maintain their competitiveness. The apparel segment has been particularly impacted, with declining demand in both traditional and emerging markets.

Industry experts are closely monitoring these trends as they consider new strategies to counteract the effects of the decline. Companies are exploring avenues such as diversifying their product offerings, investing in innovative technologies, and seeking new markets to regain momentum. With the global market landscape constantly evolving, U.S. textiles and apparel exporters are under pressure to adapt quickly to maintain their position in the international arena.

As the year progresses, stakeholders remain cautious, watching for signs of recovery or further challenges in the months ahead.