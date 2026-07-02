USDA cotton plan uses trade preferences to rebuild fibre demand

Washington links domestic support with export incentives, but U.S. cotton must still win on cost, quality and delivery.

The Trump administration’s Great American Cotton Plan aims to improve farm returns, revive domestic textile processing and expand markets for American fibre. Announced on May 28, the USDA package combines mill incentives, consumer marketing and trade policy to favour products made with U.S.-produced cotton and man-made-fibre inputs.

There is no evidence that U.S. cotton has recovered global leadership. USDA forecasts 2025/26 U.S. exports of 12.2 million 480-lb bales, below Brazil’s 15 million. The programme seeks to recover ground against Brazilian competition and synthetic fibres.

Support moves downstream

USDA will raise the Economic Adjustment Assistance for Textile Mills rate from 3 cents to 5 cents per pound of cotton processed. It will also prioritise cotton processors and manufacturers in its Business and Industry Guaranteed Loan Programme and continue supporting the proposed Buying American Cotton Act.

The plan elevates “Plant Not Plastic”, positioning cotton against petroleum-based synthetics. But sourcing will still depend on price, performance, availability, traceability and compliance.

Bangladesh provides the trade test

USDA says it has secured commitments from Indonesia and Bangladesh to support U.S. cotton purchases and textile production using American fibre.

Under the U.S.–Bangladesh reciprocal-trade framework, Washington has committed to establish a zero reciprocal-tariff mechanism for a specified volume of apparel and textile imports linked to exports of U.S.-produced cotton and man-made-fibre inputs.

The mechanism is not operational. Eligible volume, origin rules, input thresholds, documentation and customs procedures remain unspecified. Until these are defined, mills, exporters and buyers cannot calculate the preference or price it into orders.

Policy must become purchases

The plan will be judged by contracted fibre volumes, not announcements. U.S. cotton must compete on landed cost, quality consistency, lead time, finance and traceability against Brazilian, Australian, African and other origins.

The next signal is implementation: whether Bangladesh’s mechanism becomes usable, domestic incentives generate more processing, and trade commitments translate into U.S. cotton purchases.