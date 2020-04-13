Usman A K Buzdar and Khuwaja Jalal-ud-din join hands to combat COVID-19

Usman A K Buzdar, Chief Minister of Punjab met up with Khawaja Jalal-ud-din Roomi, a prominent industrialist (Mahmood Group) in Multan to discuss the horrendous impact of COVID-19 on the lives of a common man.

Usman A K Buzdar, stated that the provincial government is handling the issue of Covid-19 with great care and responsibly. He requested citizens not to go leave their homes unless it is extremely important and opt for all essential measures to combat this disease.

Meanwhile the industrialist highlighted the situation of the crises with reference to Multan and assured CM of his trader community full support during tough times and appreciated the efforts of Punjab Government and the federal government in dealing with COVID-19 crises efficiently.

Pakistan is amongst the 180+ countries dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. There are now clear warnings of a global economic recession as workers continue to fall sick, factories remain shut, and healthcare systems become overwhelmed. Mitigating the health emergency and extent of economic loss will not be easy for Pakistan.

Mahmood Group has played a commendable role in alleviating the problems of citizens during COVID-19 crises. The group is working in more than 70 countries and is involved in textile and tannery set-up to power, food, trading and real estate industries.