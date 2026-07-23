Variloom targets on-demand apparel with recyclable 3D-printed fabrics

The start-up’s print-to-shape system could shorten product development and eliminate cutting waste, but production speed, material economics and consumer acceptance will determine whether it can move beyond specialised applications.

California-based Variloom is developing an additive-manufacturing system that produces flexible textile structures and garment components directly from digital designs, enabling brands to manufacture customised products closer to demand.

Its patent-pending platform combines proprietary filament with modular 3D-printing equipment. Variloom says fabrics can be designed and produced within days rather than the months often required for conventional sampling, material sourcing and offshore manufacturing.

Printing replaces cutting

The system uses print-to-shape production, depositing material only where required instead of cutting garment panels from rolls of fabric. This can eliminate conventional cutting-room offcuts and enable brands to manufacture smaller quantities without accumulating excess inventory.

Variloom’s material combines bio-based thermoplastic polyurethane with natural fibres and additives sourced partly from agricultural and textile waste. Its properties can reportedly be adjusted to deliver stretch, softness, moisture management or odour-control performance for applications ranging from apparel and footwear to bags and accessories.

The company says its material has retained integrity through three recycling cycles in third-party testing. However, recyclability will still depend on product construction, collection systems and the ability to separate incompatible components after use.

Components provide an early market

Variloom has already worked with YKK on customised zipper pullers that avoid conventional mould-making and high minimum order quantities. YKK’s 3D Composite Puller uses Variloom’s bio-based TPU and permits changes in shape, texture, colour, logo and attachment configuration.

It has also collaborated with Rip Curl on performance boardshort components, demonstrating how printing can place reinforcement and ventilation only where required.

Scale remains the constraint

The company plans to operate a pilot facility as it moves from research towards production volumes. No commercial printing speed, unit cost, energy consumption or maximum garment dimensions were disclosed.

The decisive test will be whether Variloom can match the productivity, handle, durability and price of knitting, weaving and cut-and-sew systems. Its most immediate opportunity may be in customised components, sampling and premium limited runs; full-garment manufacturing will require substantially higher throughput and proven wash-and-wear performance.