WEKO, setting the stage for a bright future as Tobias Schurr fully takes the reins

Mr. Carlheinz Weitmann, long-standing managing partner of Weitmann & Konrad GmbH & Co. KG, stepped down from day-to-day operations and will take on an advisory role in the company in addition to other entrepreneurial tasks.

Since January 1, 1985, Carlheinz Weitmann has had a decisive influence on the development of the company. For over four decades, he led WEKO with foresight, entrepreneurial courage, and extraordinary commitment, laying the foundation for the company’s sustainable success. Together with managing partner Marcel Konrad, who retired at the end of 2023, he continuously developed WEKO.

Carlheinz Weitmann actively shaped the company’s structures, particularly in the areas of human resources management, finance, production, design, IT, and development, and constantly adapted them to the requirements of the time. Standing still was never an option for him—he understood adaptation and change as necessary prerequisites for long-term success.

“Carlheinz Weitmann has played a decisive role in shaping WEKO over decades as a second-generation member of the family and has positioned the company for the future. We would like to express our sincere thanks to him for his extraordinary commitment and many years of responsibility. After all, the future can only continue to be shaped successfully on a healthy basis,” says Tobias Schurr, Managing Director of Weitmann & Konrad GmbH & Co. KG.

Management is now entirely in the hands of Mr. Tobias Schurr, who has been running the company together with Carlheinz Weitmann since January 2024. Mr. Schurr has been part of the WEKO Group since 2017 and has held various management positions within the group.

“I look forward to continuing WEKO’s successful path in the interests of the shareholder families together with our employees and to developing the company safely and sustainably in the future,” explains Tobias Schurr.

Weitmann & Konrad GmbH & Co. KG would like to thank Carlheinz Weitmann for his many years of influential work in the company.