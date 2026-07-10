When AI becomes wearable with Google and Mimaki DTF technology

At Google Cloud AI Live Milano 2026, Mimaki’s direct-to-film (DTF) technology helped transform AI-generated designs into personalised T-shirts printed on demand

Artificial intelligence is changing the way ideas are created and digital print is changing how quickly those ideas can become real. At Google Cloud AI Live Milano 2026, held on 21st May at CityOval Milano, the two came together in a live personalisation experience powered by AI and enabled by Mimaki’s DTF technology.

As part of the event, participants were invited to create unique Gemini AI-generated visuals and see them transformed into custom T-shirts produced on demand, using a Mimaki TxF300-75 DTF printer. These printed t-shirts are a clear demonstration of how AI-driven creativity and professional digital print can work together to deliver immediate, personalised and high-quality experiences.

From AI-generated design to finished garment

The activation showed how artificial intelligence and on-demand textile decoration can work together. Each design started as a digital concept generated through AI, then Mimaki’s DTF technology enabled that concept to be transferred onto a T-shirt, creating a personalised garment in real time.

For visitors, it was an engaging and tangible way to experience AI. For brands, events and creative businesses, it highlighted a much broader opportunity: turning digital interaction into physical products, quickly and at scale.

Why DTF technology makes the difference

Live personalisation needs more than just creativity. It also requires digital printing technology that is flexible, reliable and consistent. At the event, the personalised t-shirts were produced by the Mimaki TxF300-75, part of the TxF Series developed for professional direct-to-film production. The TxF Series enables high-quality decoration on a wide range of materials, including cotton, polyester, blended fabrics and performance fabric, using a heat press making it a strong solution for t-shirt printing as well as event merchandising, promotional products, fashion, sportswear and branded items.

In an environment where every design can be different, production consistency becomes essential. Mimaki’s DTF

workflow includes the TxF Series printer technology suited for individual needs, from compact (TxF150-75) to high productivity models (TxF300-75Plus). Combined with genuine PHT50 pigment inks, RasterLink RIP software and application know-how, users can produce repeatable quality, vivid colours and professional results.

A new space for print in AI-driven experiences

The Google Cloud AI Live Milano activation also points to a wider shift in the role of print. As AI makes it possible to generate unique content instantly, digital print becomes the link between the virtual design process and real-world application. It gives form to ideas that would otherwise remain on screen. For Mimaki, this is where the value of DTF technology becomes especially clear: enabling businesses to respond to new expectations around personalisation, speed and experience without compromising on print results.

From live events to retail activations and from limited-edition merchandise to custom t-shirts, the combination of AI and digital print opens new possibilities for brands looking to create more engaging and memorable customer interactions. At Google Cloud AI Live Milano 2026, Mimaki helped demonstrate what the future of print personalisation looks like.