Nike takes radical AirFlow global as cooling apparel moves into performance mainstream

Nike’s latest ventilation platform shows how engineered knit structures are becoming a serious frontier in high-performance sports textiles.

Nike is expanding its Radical AirFlow apparel globally in July 2026, moving the ventilation technology from elite testing and race prototypes into wider retail. SGI Europe reports that the launch includes exposure at the Prefontaine Classic, where elite Nike athletes wore bespoke Radical AirFlow tops as part of the product’s broader performance rollout.

Air becomes a design material

Radical AirFlow is built around a simple performance objective: accelerate air movement towards the skin to support sweat evaporation and cooling. Nike says the material uses an engineered knit with hydrophilic chemistry, funnel-shaped air ducts and skin-facing dimples designed to prolong air circulation at body level. The concept draws on the Venturi effect, where air speeds up as it passes through a narrowed channel.

This is more advanced than conventional mesh. Instead of merely opening the fabric structure, Nike is treating airflow as an engineered function of knit geometry, moisture management and garment fit. The top is deliberately roomy, because the system needs space for air to move between fabric and skin.

Testing moves beyond the lab

The technology was shaped through two years of field and climate-chamber testing. Nike says its Sport Research Lab found Radical AirFlow prototypes absorbed and retained 50% less sweat after prolonged heat running than Dri-FIT, while thermal-manikin testing showed 25% lower resistance to sweat evaporation.

The platform first gained visibility through trail running. All Conditions Racing Department athletes tested prototypes in extreme conditions, including the Western States 100. Nike later adapted the technology for Eliud Kipchoge’s 2025 New York City Marathon debut, showing the material’s potential beyond trail apparel.

Implications for sports-textile suppliers

Nike’s retail range now includes Radical AirFlow trail tops, tanks and accessories under ACG, with listed prices including $110 for tanks, $120 for short-sleeve tops and $65 for the Fly Cap.

For textile mills and performance-apparel manufacturers, the signal is clear. Breathability is no longer only a fabric permeability claim. The next competitive edge will come from engineered knit architecture, body-mapped ventilation, moisture chemistry, fit science and athlete-validated testing. As heat risk rises in sport and outdoor work, active cooling textiles are likely to become a larger product-development priority.