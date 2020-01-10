Xaar hires Ian Tichias as Chief Finance Officer

Xaar plc, the digital inkjet printing and 3D technology group, has announced that it has appointed Ian Tichias as Chief Finance Officer and Director of the Board from 1 March 2020.

Ian joins Xaar from Ibstock plc where he has been Group Finance Director and Deputy CFO, responsible for the Group’s Forticrete aesthetic clay business.

Previously, Ian was Senior Director, Finance & Global Pricing Lead – Europe, Africa and Middle East for Zoetis and before that, Head of Finance for Pfizer Diversified Businesses (PDB) UK.

“I am delighted that Ian will be joining Xaar as we lead the company into its next phase of development,” commented John Mills, Xaar’s CEO. “His extensive financial experience, alongside a fresh new perspective will add significant value to the business,” he said.