Zakaria, Kurt and Sharma named ICAC’s Standing Committee Officers

The International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) has appointed Ms Maha Zakaria of Egypt as Chair, Mr Selman Kurt of Turkey as First Vice Chair and Mr Anshul Sharma of India as Second Vice Chair of the Officers of the Standing Committee for the coming year.

The decision was taken at the ICAC’s 78th Plenary Meeting in Brisbane, Australia and all three were approved and confirmed as ICAC Standing Committee Officers for 2019/20.

Ms Zakaria said, “It is such an honour to serve as the Chair of the ICAC Standing Committee for 2020. I am looking forward to working with my colleagues on the Standing Committee to continue the ICAC’s momentum as it continues to evolve into a more effective and dynamic organisation that can fully represent the needs of cotton and textiles in the global economy.”

According to ICAC Executive Director Kai Hughes, “With Ms Zakaria serving as Chair of the Standing Committee, the ICAC is well positioned to continue improving on its strategic initiatives – adding value for members, increasing the effectiveness of our communications, increasing demand for cotton and forming partnerships with key industry organisations. The experience she gained while serving as Chair ad interim during the second half of 2019 will serve her well, and with Mr Selman Kurt and Mr Anshul Sharma in place as First Vice Chair and Second Vice Chair, respectively, the ICAC’s Standing Committee will benefit from the continuity of a strong leadership team”.

The Standing Committee meets in Washington, DC, at the ICAC Secretariat’s offices or a member’s embassy, every two months to receive updates on the ICAC’s activities.