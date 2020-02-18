Zünd to present latest digital cutting solutions at JEC World 2020

Cutting systems manufacturer Zünd Systemtechnik AG, a global, Swiss family company, will present latest developments in modular digital cutting solutions for composites at JEC World 2020 to be held from March 3-5 in Paris

Zünd is an expert in resolving challenges of processing difficult materials commonly used in this industry. Its digital cutting systems are used in the automotive and aerospace sectors. Its cutting systems are systematically geared towards fully automated production; even so, they allow for gradual implementation with a wide array of semi-automated options.

Raw materials including carbon or glass fibre, semi-finished products such as prepreg or thermoplastic organo sheets, honeycomb, foamcore and related materials – are all part of the wide variety of materials used in the composites industry and Zünd cutters can cut all of these on a single, multi-functional cutting system.

In Industry 4.0 in general and composites cutting in particular, barrier-free data flow is key to establishing efficient production workflows. Zünd provides its customers software solutions to handle the tough demands of a challenging market. The software automatically optimises cutting contours and cut paths depending on the material and choice of tools. With the integrated nesting function, parts are laid out automatically for optimal material usage. In view of the high cost of materials, optimum material yield and uncompromising cut quality are essential for economical and profitable digital cutting.

Zünd’s cutters also have low total cost of ownership. In all cost factors involved in these calculations, Zünd cutters come out on top. Because of their remarkable value retention, depreciation is very low. At the same time, high reliability minimises maintenance and downtime. And with superior automation at any level, Zünd cutters help reduce the cost of labour.

Zünd headquarters are in Altstätten, Switzerland, and its sales and service offices are in the US, Thailand, China, India, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.