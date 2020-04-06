29 Pakistani Textile industries started functioning for export orders

It is pleasing to note that Shan-Ul-Haq, Commissioner Multan gave approval to 29 textile factories to continue work by ensuring precautionary measures against coronavirus. According to a notification issued here by the Commissioner, it has been decided to provide relief to textile industry in section 144.

The industry has been allowed to continue work to complete products for export orders. All 29 textile factories of the city have been informed through the notification; however, the factories administration would ensure social distancing SoP of the government. The factories administrations have been directed to provide masks, gloves and sanitizers to its workers at the work place.