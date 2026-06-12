Monforts strengthens leadership in dyeing & finishing at ITM 2026: efficiency, innovation, and new opportunities in technical textiles

Istanbul, Türkiye – Monforts is showcasing its industry-leading technologies at ITM 2026, Stand 1117D in Hall 11, with a strong emphasis on conventional dyeing and finishing excellence while highlighting exciting growth opportunities in technical textiles for Turkish mills.

As a global benchmark in fabric finishing, Monforts continues to set the standard with solutions that deliver superior productivity, outstanding quality, and significant energy savings — critical advantages in today’s challenging economic environment.

Flagship Technologies Setting the Benchmark

Montex Stenters remain the go-to solution for drying, stretching, heat-setting, and coating across denim, home textiles, and technical textiles. These machines stand out for their high production throughput and exceptional energy efficiency.

Thermex Continuous Dyeing Ranges are highly regarded for delivering high productivity, excellent dyeing quality, and major energy savings. The ranges combine precise application technology with advanced process control for uniform dye penetration and outstanding colour reproducibility. With the growing trend toward smaller lot sizes, many mills are benefiting from the proven Econtrol® process (developed with DyStar) — a simple, fast, and economical one-pass pad-dry-wash-off system.

Other key technologies on display include DynAir relaxation dryers and Monfortex compressive shrinking ranges. Monforts has successfully installed complete lines at leading Turkish companies including Altoteks, Altun, İlay Textile, Küçüker, Kipas Denim, Palmiye, Seher, Rose Fabric, and many others.

Expanding into Technical Textiles with Coating Expertise

Monforts is also putting the spotlight on its advanced coating solutions — MontexCoat, coaTTex, and VertiDry — which enable mills to add high-value functionality and performance to standard textile substrates. These technologies are opening new doors in technical end-use markets, creating fresh revenue streams for forward-thinking manufacturers.

Strong Regional Partnership & Global Reach

Thomas Päffgen, Area Sales Manager at Monforts, highlighted the importance of the Turkish market and the exhibition: “In Türkiye we are very strongly supported by our representative Neotek, our solution partner on the ground for service, installation and commissioning, providing specialised and rapid help to all of our customers.”

He added:“ITM is always one of the most important exhibitions for Monforts, for meeting customers not just from Türkiye, but across the Middle East and Central Asia, as well as Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. Istanbul’s centralised position makes it accessible to the majority of the major textile manufacturing hubs, providing us with the ideal platform for a fruitful five days.”

With its powerful combination of proven finishing technologies and innovative coating systems, Monforts is helping Turkish and regional textile producers enhance competitiveness, reduce costs, and explore high-potential new markets in technical textiles.

Visit Stand 1117D, Hall 11 to discover how Monforts solutions can future-proof your production.