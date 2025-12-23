AATCC opens call for papers for 2026 International Summit

The programme signals a broad push toward innovation, sustainability and advanced functionality in textiles.

AATCC has opened its call for presentations for the 2026 AATCC International Summit, inviting researchers, technologists and industry practitioners to submit abstracts ahead of the event scheduled for Fall 2026.

The programme committee is seeking concise abstracts—limited to 125 words—across a wide range of topics reflecting the sector’s shifting priorities. These include fibre, fabric and material innovations; smart textiles and functional performance; dyeing and printing chemistry; colour management; testing and claim validation; comfort and wellness technologies; and sustainability challenges across the supply chain. A dedicated theme on “Made in America” will highlight renewed investment in US textile manufacturing, focusing on differentiation, innovation and structural hurdles.

Abstracts for oral presentations must be submitted by March 9, 2026, while poster presentation abstracts will be accepted until May 18, 2026. Accepted oral presenters will receive complimentary conference registration and are required to provide full papers or presentation files for inclusion in the summit proceedings. Poster presenters will be eligible for reduced registration fees.

The call reflects AATCC’s role as a convenor at the intersection of science, standards and industry practice. As textiles confront tightening sustainability requirements, digitalisation and rising expectations for performance and transparency, the summit aims to surface applied research and industrial case studies that can move the sector from experimentation to implementation.

Further details and submission guidelines are available through AATCC’s official conference portal.