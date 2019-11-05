Home News Andritz to present nonwovens technologies in Shanghai

Andritz to present nonwovens technologies in Shanghai

2
Customers benefit from high production capacities as several Chinese customers have made Andritz their partner.

Technology Group Andritz will showcase its innovative nonwovens production and textile solutions in Shanghai, China, in December at Since 2019.

Andritz provides nonwovens and textile production technologies such as air-through bonding, needlepunch, spunlace, spunlaid and wetlaid.

Andritz offers customised solutions, for instance, the CA25 card equipped with Servo-X infeed regulator. Another booming market in China is the filtration industry due to the huge demand for air treatment.

A new range of Profile aXcess crosslappers PRO 25-80 and PRO 30-80 launched in 2019 as well as ProWid control system, used for synthetic leather, automotive and geotextiles will also be at the exhibition.

