Antimicrobial hospital textiles could hit $17.4bn by 2030, but evidence will decide the winners

Durable performance, compliant claims and verified wash-life—not generic “antimicrobial” finho wins.

The global antimicrobial hospital textiles market was estimated at $11.13 billion in 2025 and $12.18 billion in 2026, according to The Business Research Company. It forecasts $17.4 billion by 2030, or 9.3% annual growth, and identifies Asia-Pacific as the largest and fastest-growing region. Its webpage, however, labels the same endpoint as 2035 in one table—an inconsistency suppliers and investors should resolve before using the estimate. # Infection control raises the stakes.

Healthcare-associated infections remain a patient-safety and cost challenge. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in 31 hospital patients has at least one healthcare-associated infection on any given day. This puts linens, privacy curtains, staff apparel, upholstery and surgical textiles within the wider infection-prevention agenda. and spans cotton, polyester, polyamide and blended fabrics, in disposable and reusable formats. Procurement teams are not buying a finish in isolation. They must assess efficacy after laundering, comfort, strength, barrier performance where required, chemical safety, traceability and lifecycle cost. # Claims need the same rigour as chemistry

The commercial risk is overstatement. For many textile treatments in the United States, EPA product labels permit claims about protecting the treated article from odour, staining or deterioration, while public-health claims need appropriate registration. FDA regulation likewise makes intended use decisive for medical apparel; surgical isolation gowns are Class II devices requiring premarket notification. aboratory result showing reduced microbial growth on fabric is not automatically evidence that it prevents infection in clinical use. Mills, brands, finishers and chemical suppliers should align active chemistry, test protocol, wash-life threshold, end use and market claim before launch.

From treatment to tender advantage

The winning suppliers will package a documented system: controlled application, performance evidence after defined wash cycles, product specifications, batch traceability and legally supportable claims.

Hospital tenders will decide whether the segment becomes a repeatable, specification-led technical-textile business—or remains a premium but loosely defined finish.