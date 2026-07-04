Medical clothing market could reach $250.8bn by 2035 as hospitals shift from commodity apparel to verified protection

The commercial opportunity is real, but growth will favour suppliers that can prove barrier performance, regulatory compliance and reliable supply—not merely offer low-cost gowns and scrubs.

The global medical clothing market could grow from $120.5 billion in 2025 to $250.8 billion by 2035, according to Market Research Future, implying a 7.6% compound annual growth rate. The publisher includes surgical gowns, scrubs, lab coats, patient apparel, protective coveralls and related clinical garments within this broad market definition.

That forecast should be treated as a market-research estimate rather than an independently auditable industry total. Yet its central commercial premise is credible: infection prevention, expanding outpatient care, ageing populations and healthcare-capacity investment are increasing demand for clinical apparel with clearer functional specifications.

Protection is becoming a procurement requirement

Healthcare-associated infections remain a material burden for hospitals. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that around one in 31 hospital patients has at least one such infection on a given day, while the World Health Organization’s 2024 global report underscores the continuing need to strengthen infection-prevention and-control systems.

For textile suppliers, this shifts competition beyond fabric weight, colour and unit price. Hospitals increasingly need apparel that delivers defined liquid-barrier performance, comfort, breathability, strength, cleanability and dependable availability.

Regulation separates medical apparel from ordinary workwear

In the United States, surgical gowns and surgical isolation gowns are Class II medical devices requiring FDA 510(k) premarket notification. They are intended to protect healthcare personnel and patients from the transfer of microorganisms, body fluids and particulate matter during relevant procedures.

This makes product development, testing, documentation and claims discipline critical. A medical-clothing supplier seeking export markets cannot rely on generic “protective” or “antimicrobial” claims; it needs an evidence package aligned with the product’s intended use, applicable classification and target-market rules.

Where textile manufacturers can compete

The strongest opportunities sit in high-performance disposable nonwovens, reusable gown and scrub systems, managed-laundry programmes, traceable supply chains and specialised garments for ambulatory, long-term and home-based care.

For Pakistan and other textile-exporting countries, the strategic question is whether to remain an outsourced cut-and-sew supplier or build capability in laminated materials, barrier testing, clean manufacturing, regulatory documentation and hospital-tender compliance.

The next market signal to watch is procurement: whether health systems reward verified lifecycle value and supply resilience, or continue to treat medical clothing as a lowest-price commodity.