Apparel industry requests government to let sampling units ‘perform’

Struggling to overcome the havoc of COVID-19, the apparel industry has urged the Government to support.

Some buyers, mostly running small stores in various countries, have been asking exporters to send Spring/Summer samples so that they can approve them and place orders. However, owing to lockdown, exporters are unable to do this.

Considering this an issue of paramount importance, Tirupur Exporters Association has requested the Government to allow for the opening of the sampling units with less than 50 workers to prepare the sample and also permitting the opening of preparatory processing units like knitting, dyeing, compacting, calendaring, etc., which can be operated in a phased manner after ensuring social distancing, provision of masks, disinfectants, etc.

Raja M. Shanmugham, President of the Association has sent a letter in this regard to the Prime Minister and requested for the same. “Our apprehension is any delay in permitting the commencement of sample preparation in sampling units would lead to a disastrous impact on Tirupur Cluster and the cluster will come to standstill for another 6 months eventually leading to huge job losses for workers.”