US textile industries producing PPE NCTO11

In US factories, textile companies are retooling production virtually overnight to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) like hospital gowns, face masks, shoe covers and scrubs and the industry is playing a critical role in the strategy to help contribute to the high demand for such products, the National Council of Textile Organisations (NCTO) said recently.

“Coordinating with local hospitals, healthcare organizations, the entire US production chain and federal agencies, the textile industry has been at the forefront of the incredible manufacturing effort, contributing to the country’s rapid response to the rising needs of frontline workers,” said Kim Glas, NCTO President and Chief Executive Officer

“This industry has taken the lead in this effort, utilizing American manufacturing facilities and workers, despite facing many challenges in this environment. Our industry will continue to do all they can to serve the American people, frontline hospital workers and patients at this time,” he added.