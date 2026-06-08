ATCO Hygienics orders ANDRITZ diaper line to expand Central Asian hygiene capacity

The investment strengthens Uzbekistan’s role in regional hygiene manufacturing as demand for premium baby-care products continues to rise.

ATCO Hygienics has ordered a new baby diaper production line from ANDRITZ for its plant in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in a move aimed at expanding capacity for higher-quality hygiene products in Central Asia. The order was included in ANDRITZ’s first-quarter 2026 order intake, with commissioning scheduled for the end of 2026.

The new line will produce a broad range of baby diapers for ATCO’s premium PERLA brand. ANDRITZ said the installation will include advanced converting equipment designed for high efficiency, operational flexibility and easier operation.



Capacity follows demand

The order reflects rising demand for modern hygiene products across Central Asia, where income growth, urbanization, retail expansion and brand competition are supporting the shift from basic diaper products to higher-performance formats.

ATCO Hygienics is a subsidiary of Türkiye-based Aim Global Consumer Goods and is described as one of the leading hygiene-product manufacturers in the Central Asian region. The company already operates in baby diapers and related hygiene categories, giving the new line an immediate commercial channel through the PERLA brand.

Ali Akyuz, chairman of Aim Global, said demand for high-quality baby diapers is growing in Central Asia and that the ANDRITZ line will help the company expand production capacity and strengthen its market position.

Why machinery choice matters

For hygiene producers, the production line is not only a capacity investment. Diaper converting equipment determines output speed, material handling, product consistency, downtime, format flexibility and the ability to serve different price tiers. These factors directly affect unit cost and shelf competitiveness in a category where both performance and affordability matter.

For ANDRITZ, the order reinforces its position in the hygiene-converting segment, where growth is being driven by baby diapers, feminine hygiene and adult incontinence products across emerging markets.

Uzbekistan’s manufacturing signal

The project also underlines Uzbekistan’s gradual move from import dependence toward local production of consumer hygiene goods. The next signal to watch will be whether ATCO uses the new line only for domestic expansion or also to serve neighbouring Central Asian markets from Tashkent.