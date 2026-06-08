Bally Ribbon Mills advances parachute webbing for aerospace and critical safety uses

The company’s work underlines how narrow woven fabrics are becoming higher-engineered components in parachute, recovery and aerospace systems.

Bally Ribbon Mills is highlighting advanced parachute webbing solutions designed for aerospace, commercial parachute and mission-critical safety applications, where fabric failure is not a quality issue but a life-support risk. The Pennsylvania-based manufacturer produces specialized narrow woven fabrics using high-performance fibers such as nylon, Kevlar®, Vectran®, PTFE and Zylon® PBO.

Strength-to-weight becomes decisive

Parachute webbing must combine tensile strength, controlled elongation, abrasion resistance, low pack volume and reliability under sudden deployment loads. These requirements make material selection and weaving discipline central to system performance.

BRM’s parachute webbing is used in canopy reinforcements, harnesses and risers. Its Nylon Webbing Mil-W-4088K and Tubular Nylon Webbing Mil-W-5625K are positioned for critical parachute applications and are manufactured to meet demanding military and parachute-industry specifications.

The company says its products comply with PIA-Spec and Mil-Spec standards, with Berry Amendment-compliant materials fully sourced and manufactured in the United States.

Kevlar EXO enters evaluation

A notable development is BRM’s work on woven tapes and webbings using DuPont’s Kevlar® EXO. The next-generation aramid fiber is being evaluated as an alternative for applications requiring lightweight strength and reliability. According to BRM, Kevlar® EXO offers a higher strength-to-weight ratio than Kevlar® 29 and Vectran®, while remaining more cost-competitive than traditional PBO materials.

For parachute manufacturers, this matters because weight reduction can improve packability, deployment performance and payload efficiency, while material reliability remains non-negotiable.

Beyond parachutes

BRM also sees applications beyond conventional parachute systems, including space launch vehicles, capsule recovery programmes and commercial aerospace initiatives. These markets require traceability, process control and certified manufacturing systems.

The company holds ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certifications, reinforcing its positioning in aerospace-grade textile production.

The next signal to watch is whether Kevlar® EXO moves from evaluation into qualified production for parachute and recovery systems. If adopted, it could strengthen the role of engineered narrow fabrics in the next generation of lightweight aerospace safety textiles.