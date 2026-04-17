Precision Spray Revolution. Zaman Textile Mills reduces utilities and chemical consumption by up to 50% with Baldwin TexCoat® G4

Sustainability in Action

BW Converting Supporting Zaman’s Vision

Under their Baldwin Technology brand, BW Converting manufactures industrial enhancement technology for the printing, packaging, textile, film extrusion, advanced battery, nonwovens, and corrugated industries, as well as other high-performance industrial applications. Baldwin TexCoat® G4, their non-contact precision spray technology for textile finishing, dyeing, and remoistening, reduces waste and energy use while improving production speed and quality.

Established in 2003, Zaman Textile has been recognized for its excellence, trust, and quality. The company is honored to be counted among the few vertically integrated manufacturing units in Pakistan and maintains full confidence in its ability to exceed customer expectations. Zaman Textiles is a forward-looking textile manufacturer committed to delivering seamless fabric solutions through a blend of premium raw materials, advanced technology, and continuous innovation. By investing in modern processes and skilled expertise, Zaman Textiles strives to meet evolving global standards while contributing responsibly to the growth of the textile industry.

In an exclusive conversation with TEXtalks International, the Zaman Team – Jamil Qasim (C.E.O), Atif Siddiqui (Technical Director), and Shakir Ali (General Manager) reflected on adopting BW Converting’s latest technologies to further uphold the sustainability standards of Zaman Textile Mills. Representing BW Converting, Yiannis Vasilonikolos (Textiles Global Sales Leader) shared insights into the company’s innovative solutions. At the same time, K.M. Basit (Director) contributed a perspective from Al Ameen’s longstanding partnership in facilitating advanced sustainable technologies for the industry.

Industry Insight: Zaman Textile Mills Shares Real Benefits of BW Converting’s Spray Technology



TEXtalks: How has BW Converting contributed to the core values and vision that have guided Zaman Textiles’ growth and long-term success?

Jamil Qasim (CEO): For Zaman’s core values, integrity has always stood at the top of the list. As part of this commitment, Zaman Textile Mills has actively embraced innovative technologies such as those developed by BW Converting, allowing the company to create a measurable, positive impact on the environment. With a strong focus on sustainable and chemical-free solutions, Zaman continues to prioritize responsible manufacturing practices that align with global expectations. These values are not just statements; they guide every strategic decision, from technology adoption to operational planning. By upholding integrity and sustainability at every step, Zaman aims to protect the environment, strengthen its processes, and remain a reliable partner for customers who expect both quality and environmental responsibility.

TEXtalks: How is your experience with Al-Ameen and BW Converting?

Jamil Qasim (CEO): We have known and seen Al-Ameen’s work for the past three decades; their professionalism is commendable. We experienced this reliability, technical expertise, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and success firsthand. Regarding BW Converting, after installing their equipment, a visible benchmark was set in environmentally friendly and sustainable finishing machines. Their advanced systems not only enhanced our operational efficiency but also reduced chemical consumption and environmental impact. This alignment of innovation, sustainability and performance demonstrated the kind of forward-thinking approach the textile sector needs today.

TEXtalks: Can you briefly describe the purpose of the Baldwin TexCoat® G4 precision spray machine and what specific fabric types or finishing applications TexCoat® G4 is used for in your mill?

Atif Siddiqui (Technical Director): Clear data indicates that after the first year of installation of the Baldwin TexCoat® G4 machine, utilities such as water and regenerative energy consumption have decreased as the machine is now configured with only four stenter chambers, while maintaining the same quality as before. This has resulted in 30 percent more production compared to other machines which do not have TexCoat® G4 installed due to its aerosol spray technology. Chemical usage has also decreased by up to 50 percent compared to our earlier methods.

The fabric quality we are running is lawn fabric, primarily used in the local woven apparel industry and widely adopted by major brands. During the winter season, a slightly heavier quality is produced, at approximately 135 grams.

TEXtalks: How does TexCoat® G4’s non-contact precision spray technology of differ from traditional and conventional finishing methods and why did you prefer it?

Atif Siddiqui (Technical Director): There is a significant difference compared to the conventional method as the fabric is run through trough, which uses a dip method. This leads to a higher liquor uptake, with 70-80 percent retention after squeezing. Essentially, higher liquor pick-up increases wet pick-up, which ultimately leads to greater energy consumption. Conversely, BW Converting’s system results in only 40 percent liquor uptake. A point of emphasis is that the quality of the fabric greatly increases when compared to the dip/conventional method. This also improves the hand feel of the fabric and overall quality of the product.

TEXtalks: How has BW Converting’s technology helped you meet your sustainability goals? How important are these environmental benefits in your strategic planning or marketing to customers and what are the cost savings?

Atif Siddiqui (Technical Director): The cost savings in utilities and chemical usage are up to 50 percent compared to earlier usage. The spraying system is highly precise across the full width, with no noticeable variations even during long production runs. This produces consistent goods and improved quality, which ultimately makes products more sustainable and environmentally friendly. As a result of reduced liquor pick-up, machine speed increases, leading to higher production output and cost savings.

TEXtalks: Have you noticed any improvements in colour consistency and quality since switching to BW Converting’s systems?

Atif Siddiqui (Technical Director): Many factors affect the consistent quality of textile products. However, BW Converting’s Baldwin TexCoat® G4 aerosol spraying method applies an even and consistent finishing coat, improving the overall quality of the product, so we are satisfied with the results.

TEXtalks: What kind of training was required for operators to run the TexCoat® G4 effectively; and is it easy to maintain? How would you describe the support and service experience from BW Converting?

Atif Siddiqui (Technical Director): The Baldwin TexCoat® G4 is a very user-friendly machine and is easy to operate. Few SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) must be followed to maintain the machine clean. This is supported by Al-Ameen’s reliable assistance, as they are just one call away to assist with maintenance issues and keep the machine running smoothly.

TEXtalks: Could you share your experience with the installation process of the TexCoat® G4 machine?

Shakir Ali Khan (General Manager): The unit integrates seamlessly with the existing machine, largely because it is designed as a retrofit system. After its installation, the team immediately noticed how user-friendly handling and operation was. Since its installation in the mill, no major operational issues have surfaced, which speak to the quality and efficiency of the technology itself. Moreover, Al Ameen has provided hands-on technical support, ensuring the unit runs smoothly and consistently. Their prompt assistance, through their knowledge of the system and proactive follow-up, have contributed significantly to maintaining optimal performance.

Inside the Tech That’s Changing Pakistan’s Mills: BW Converting & Al-Ameen Discuss Baldwin TexCoat® G4’s Impact

TEXtalks: Please share your experience working with Zaman Textiles and the Pakistani textile industry’s response with the TexCoat® G4 machine.

Yiannis Vasilonikolos (Textiles Global Sales Leader): We are very proud of our cooperation with Zaman Textile, as they are one of our key customers and sit at the forefront of textile manufacturing in the region. At the mill, we witnessed how TexCoat® G4 and its precision spray application for finishing can significantly improve efficacy and reduce energy costs, as well as water and chemical consumption while maintaining the highest standards of finishing. This machine was introduced to the Pakistani market two years ago and was immediately taken up by mills as technical personnel understood the benefits and sustainability figures it could bring. There are 35 machines installed and successfully running, saving Pakistan’s valuable resources. What we want to emphasize is TexCoat G4®’s design, which is made to capture and enclose aerosol spray. In the past, this posed a major barrier to spray application technology due to the risk of inhaling harmful chemicals. BW Converting’s technology has now overcome this challenge, creating a significantly safer working environment for operators.

TEXtalks: Why did Al-Ameen choose BW Converting as their partner and how has the experience been?

K.M. Basit (Director): Al-Ameen is a 75-year-old family-owned company, with me being the fourth generation in the business. Since our inception, we have remained deeply rooted in Pakistan’s textile sector, consistently seeking partnerships with organizations that offer cutting-edge solutions to conserve energy and resources while enhancing productivity and operational efficiency. In evaluating BW Converting’s portfolio, we recognized a strong alignment between our strategic objectives and BW Converting’s vision for the Pakistani market.

BW Converting’s advanced finishing technologies enable mills to adopt more sustainable, environmentally responsible processes without compromising performance. As one of the early adopters introducing these solutions locally, we have seen BW Converting’s machinery deliver an optimal balance of regulatory compliance, cost efficiency, improved productivity, and operational excellence. It has proven to be an invaluable asset for managing rising production costs across the textile industry. Our collaboration with BW Converting has been both rewarding and impactful, with more than 35 machines successfully installed in the market to date.