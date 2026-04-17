Naia makes Kingpins debut with recycled-content fiber pitch for softer, circular denim

Eastman’s Naia platform is using Kingpins Amsterdam to argue that denim innovation no longer has to choose between authentic structure, wearer comfort and more responsible material content.

Naia™ by Eastman Chemical Company is making its Kingpins Amsterdam debut with a denim proposition built around what it calls “inside-out” innovation: preserving denim’s familiar surface identity while changing the fibre mix underneath to improve softness, comfort and circular material content.

The core of the message is Naia™ Renew, a fibre made from 60% sustainably sourced wood pulp and 40% GRS-certified recycled waste material, positioned as a way to add softness and performance without pushing denim away from its traditional look. According to the launch description, the fibre is intended to deliver lasting cotton-like softness, a drier feel in warm and humid conditions, and odor-management benefits, while remaining adaptable across different denim constructions.

That flexibility matters commercially because denim brands are trying to broaden product architecture beyond classic jeans into shirts, outerwear and hybrid comfort categories. Naia is organizing its pitch around three design directions — authentic, fashion and performance — showing how the fibre can work with cotton, lyocell and functional polyester blends to support both conventional and more experimental fabric developments.

To make the concept more visible, Naia is also showing a capsule collection created with Advance Denim and U.S. designer Loren Cronk, using exposed light-blue weft yarns made with Naia™ Renew to reveal the internal structure of the fabric rather than hiding it. That collaboration builds on earlier work the same partners had already shown in the denim market.

For Eastman, the Kingpins presentation is about more than a fibre launch. It is a push to make circular-content denim feel commercially usable, design-flexible and comfortable enough for mainstream adoption.