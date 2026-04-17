HomeNewsFibres

Naia makes Kingpins debut with recycled-content fiber pitch for softer, circular denim

SustainabilityFibresApparelDenimEvents

Eastman’s Naia platform is using Kingpins Amsterdam to argue that denim innovation no longer has to choose between authentic structure, wearer comfort and more responsible material content.

Naia™ by Eastman Chemical Company is making its Kingpins Amsterdam debut with a denim proposition built around what it calls “inside-out” innovation: preserving denim’s familiar surface identity while changing the fibre mix underneath to improve softness, comfort and circular material content.

Team for Naia at Kingspin

The core of the message is Naia™ Renew, a fibre made from 60% sustainably sourced wood pulp and 40% GRS-certified recycled waste material, positioned as a way to add softness and performance without pushing denim away from its traditional look. According to the launch description, the fibre is intended to deliver lasting cotton-like softness, a drier feel in warm and humid conditions, and odor-management benefits, while remaining adaptable across different denim constructions.

That flexibility matters commercially because denim brands are trying to broaden product architecture beyond classic jeans into shirts, outerwear and hybrid comfort categories. Naia is organizing its pitch around three design directions — authentic, fashion and performance — showing how the fibre can work with cotton, lyocell and functional polyester blends to support both conventional and more experimental fabric developments.

To make the concept more visible, Naia is also showing a capsule collection created with Advance Denim and U.S. designer Loren Cronk, using exposed light-blue weft yarns made with Naia™ Renew to reveal the internal structure of the fabric rather than hiding it. That collaboration builds on earlier work the same partners had already shown in the denim market.

For Eastman, the Kingpins presentation is about more than a fibre launch. It is a push to make circular-content denim feel commercially usable, design-flexible and comfortable enough for mainstream adoption.

Previous article
Precision Spray Revolution. Zaman Textile Mills reduces utilities and chemical consumption by up to 50% with Baldwin TexCoat® G4
Next article
Roaches brings objectivity to fabric handle with Sentire launch at Techtextil

Related Articles

Stay Connected

11,285FansLike
394FollowersFollow
10,100SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more